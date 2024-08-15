Lawson’s Finest Liquids to host Vermont’s premier screening of “Coming Home” film

Lawson’s Finest Liquids will host Vermont’s premiere screening of “Coming Home,” a short film about professional mountain bike rider, advocate and mentor (and Lawson’s Finest’s beertender) Alex Showerman, at the Big Picture in Waitsfield, on August 17. All are welcome for the pre-party at the Lawson’s Finest Taproom from 6 to 8 p.m., and walk over to the the Big Picture for the 8 p.m. film premiere.

Showerman has gained national fame as a barrier-smashing force in mountain biking, named one of the top 20 most influential people in the outdoor industry by Outside Business Journal in 2022.

“Coming Home” is a 20-minute film telling Showerman's story. She’s a lifelong Vermonter who spent her adult years in Waterbury mountain biking, trail building and advocating for her local trails. In 2020, she came out as a queer trans woman, and headed west where she found belonging in the women’s freeride movement.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids, a sponsor of the film, is excited to celebrate Showerman. Outdoor enthusiasts, beer lovers, film buffs, dreamers and locals alike are all invited to see “Coming Home” at the Big Picture, with an after party at Lawson’s Finest Liquids Waitsfield destination brewery and taproom to immediately follow.

Open garden days continue at von Trapp Greenhouses

Open Garden Days continue at the von Trapp Greenhouses, 208 Common Road, Waitsfield on August 16 and 17 and 30 and 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Adults $10 cash, $10.50 charge, tickets only at the gate; children 18 and under free. Pets are not allowed More than 1,100 people, including locals, have enjoyed a stroll through the gardens so far this year.

This is the third year that Sally and Tobi von Trapp have opened the garden as a fundraiser for the Mad River Valley Rotary. Rotary turns the funds back to the community through grants to charitable organizations, mostly local and a few beyond The Valley.

Central Vermont Martial Arts celebrates one-year anniversary, expands class offerings

Central Vermont Martial Arts, a local karate school, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on August 23, 2024. The school, which holds classes at the Moretown Town Hall, has been offering traditional karate classes for students of all ages since its establishment last year.

To mark this milestone, the school is expanding its class schedule to include sessions in Northfield. Starting September 3, 2024, classes will be held on Tuesdays at the Falls General Store in Northfield Falls, in addition to the existing classes on Wednesdays in Moretown.

Central Vermont Martial Arts focuses on teaching karate in a manner that emphasizes physical fitness, self-discipline, and personal development. The school offers a welcoming environment for both beginners and experienced practitioners.

For more information about class schedules and enrollment, visit centralvermontmartialarts.com