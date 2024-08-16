Hurricane Debby left quite a few folks stranded in their driveways and cut off from public and private roads last week on August 9 as the remnants of that Atlantic hurricane made their way up the East Coast.

Power was out throughout The Valley and Central Vermont and beyond from Friday until Saturday with at least 30,000 Green Mountain Power customers without power and a smaller number of Washington Electric Co-op customers in the dark.

Local volunteers as well as fire departments, road crews and emergency management people helped reopen the roads, using chainsaws and heavy equipment to provide access.

With The Valley and the state still cleaning up and repairing roads after the July 9 flooding, Debby’s failure to bring renewed flooding was greeted with relief.