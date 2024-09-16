John Abbott, former town administrator for Jericho, has joined the Waitsfield town staff as interim/part-time town administrator, working 24 hours a week.

He replaces former town administrator Annie Decker-Dell’Isola who left the position in May. Abbott will be working 24 hours a week to help with town work on an interim basis with the possibility of joining the town full time.

Abbott was town administrator in Jericho for three years, leaving that post in April. Prior to that he was the director of education and alumni development for the Himalayan Cataract Project in Waterbury (now known as Cure Blindness Project). That job followed a 20-plus year career working in higher education administration in the division of student affairs at the University of Vermont, advising outdoor programs and the UVM Outing Club.