The month of June brought an unusual amount of people from around the country contacting the Waitsfield Historical Society to make an appointment to research their ancestors. This summer, David Joyslin of St. Paul, Minnesota, who arrived on June 14 with his wife and two children, presented the society with a fascinating donation which belonged to his fifth great-grandfather, Dr. David Carlisle Joyslin. He lived in Waitsfield from about 1825 to his death in 1874, and was a doctor for 50 years. He lived in one of the homes in the historic district on Main Street. (His house is listed in the “Self-Guided Walking Tour” brochure which people can pick up in the visitor center of the General Benjamin Wait House.)

The articles donated included leather-bound diaries, small leather cases with appointment information, a leather-bound medicinal folding case with glass vials still intact and a daguerreotype photo of the doctor in a “Union Case.” Mr. Joyslin told us: “He felt it was time for these items to go back home to be enjoyed by generations to come.” We are planning a new display shortly and this will definitely be a highlight,” reported Lois De Heer, the president and archivist of the

Waitsfield Historical Society

“As of now we have a new webmaster, Robert Orem, who has a deep interest in history. He was present when Mr. Joyslin arrived and took photos of the donation and the donors for us to include in future newsletters and our website. Check out our website,” she added.

“A little preparation was done, to be prepared for the upcoming visit, by checking into the “History of Waitsfield” book by Matt Bushnell Jones. In doing so, we came upon some information that truly surprised the family. We were able to let Mr. David Joyslin know he is related to General Benjamin Wait. The woman that Doctor Joyslin married in 1852 was the daughter of Benjamin Wait’s fourth son, Gilbert Wait. Swapping surprising information for such a wonderful donation on a beautiful sunny day, and Flag Day. Who could ask for more?” De Heer recalled.

Those are interested in purchasing that history book by Matt Bushnell Jones will find it for sale in the office in the Wait House, which is open on Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. or email “ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The book is also on the website.

Another visitor from Shaftsbury, VT, recently gave his father a road trip as a Father’s Day gift, to walk the family on the property that his sixth great-grandfather built his home on in 1789. This will be a true surprise to his father.

“And our former vice president, Peter Laskowski, will guide the family on their tour, as he now lives on this property,” De Heer said.

In October the historical society will welcome a couple from Georgia in search of any information on the gentleman’s fifth great-grandfather, Dr. Simeon Stoddard. It just so happens, that the Stoddard family built the farmhouse that is now the Lareau Farm Inn. These folks will be enjoying a stay at the inn while visiting Waitsfield.

“Volunteering our time to please folks like this in their research is worth more than words can convey,” De Heer added.

“In reading this article we hope it explains the importance of historical societies in towns. Whether people are researching ancestors, wanting to donate objects/photos, etc. which belonged to their ancestors or want to learn some history of the town, we are here.

Perhaps such items are discovered when cleaning out a newly-purchased house which they don’t know what to do with, the local historical society is only a phone call or visit away to check with,” she pointed out.

“Hopefully, you enjoy this article as much as we enjoyed meeting so many people this summer that left Waitsfield with extended knowledge of their ancestors to pass on to their families,” she concluded.