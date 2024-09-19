The town of Duxbury continues to work on repairs to its roads after July flooding. In an email to residents, the town select board reports that the worst damage to its roads occurred on Ward Hill and encompassed almost the entire 3.5-mile length of the road.

“With no easy access to Ward Hill from the Duxbury side due to the bridge failure just below Harwood, the town was fortunate to have secured the services of Kingsbury Construction to get the road reopened quickly after the storm. They have been working almost nonstop on rebuilding the road since, including filling in washed out sections, installing new culverts, ditching and lining the ditches with stone,” the board wrote.

“The contractor was called off the job for a couple of weeks to work on an emergency project. They have returned to work this week and hope to finish ditching the upper part of the road,” the board continued.

Board members have driven the road during the repair work and report that it is a work in progress and will take a few more weeks to get it back in shape. The board reported that the town has used up all the gravel it had stored at the town gravel pit.

At the board’s most recent meeting earlier this month, the board approved purchasing some 4,500 yards of gravel which should arrive shortly in several deliveries.

Bridge 41 on Camel’s Hump Road is back in service after the repair to the scouring/undermining of the uphill abutment. The concrete blocks that had been washed away were recovered from downstream and re-installed. A Vermont state bridge inspector approved those repairs and the town is consulting with VTrans’ bridge division to determine the load ratings on the four bridges on Camel’s Hump Road.

The town thanked Percy Construction for its repair to the slide on Camel’s Hump Road above Scrabble Hill Road. In the process of excavating and armoring the downhill side, contractors discovered water flowing under the road feeding from the uphill side. They installed a curtain drain along this section of the uphill side to divert the water through a drainage pipe under the road dumping it over the bank. The culvert that was in the middle of this road section and which had separated twice has been upsized. The town is waiting for the guardrail to be re-installed both here and on Atwood Road where the large culvert was replaced earlier as a result of the storm.