Anna Nasset, Waitsfield, was invited by President Joseph Biden and Dr. Jill Biden along with other survivors, advocates, legislators, and change-makers from across the country to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the passing of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). Also in attendance from Vermont were former Burlington police chief Tom Tremblay, who currently advises and trains nationally on leadership and reforms for domestic and sexual violence. Nasset, of Stand Up Resources is a victim/survivor, activist, author, and speaker.

"Thirty years ago, the Violence Against Women Act became law. Then Senator Biden wrote VAWA in 1990. VAWA created the first-ever national hotline and supported shelters, rape crisis centers, housing, and legal assistance for women all across the country. It helped train police officers (which Tom Tremblay has been at the forefront of), advocates, prosecutors, judges, and court personnel (which is why Anna Nasset is alive to advocate for others) to make our justice system more fair and more responsive to the needs of survivors,” The White House wrote in a press release about the event.

VAWA encompasses acts that have mandated such things as streetlights to assist in sexual assault prevention, the Abby Honold Act that requires trauma-informed police training in sexual assault investigations, the prosecuting of non-tribal members or gender-based violence against tribal members, and countless other acts that have led to justice and safety.

Nasset spoke on a panel at the VAWA 30th anniversary to discuss survivors' roles in leadership in the justice movement. She highlighted the work being done in Vermont, her role, and the work that needs to be done to ensure that victims and survivors are heard, understood, and met, as well as a call to action for officials. Tom Tremblay was asked to discuss his role in creating changes of how law enforcement relates to victims/survivors of gender-based violence by standing proudly on the steps while President Biden addressed the audience at the White House.

Throughout the day of national representation Vermont was mentioned several times, Nasset reported. Because in addition to the work of President Joe Biden, Senator Patrick Leahy was foundational to ensure that VAWA passed and that victims/survivors of gender-based violence are heard and served,” she noted.

“That in a day among people from across the country, I was surprised and honored to hear Vermont's name spoken over and over, in its ability to test programs, its work in restorative justice, and foremost Senator Leahy referenced, was more than any other state, made me realize while I maybe didn't choose this home, it is home,’ Nasset said.