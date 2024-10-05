The Mad River Valley community will soon benefit from a new pavilion in the Warren Town Green, made possible by a successful crowdfunding campaign sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development's Better Places program, the town of Warren, and generous donations from local contractors. Local builders Corrigan & Klein recently poured the concrete slab for the pavilion and have generously offered to construct the timber frame pavilion pro bono.

“It’s exciting to have a covered outdoor space on the historic Warren Town Green where community members can gather,” said Liz Raddock, Warren resident and former library trustee.

"It is a true honor for our company to be entrusted with this pavilion project, which will serve as a focal point for the community. As a native of Warren, I am deeply motivated to craft something enduring and beautiful for our community," said Devin Klein Corrigan, co-owner of Corrigan & Klein Artisan Builders. Klein also serves on the Warren Select Board.

Warren-based Corrigan & Klein Artisan Builders have been constructing and renovating homes locally since 2013. They secured the bid for the pavilion project in March 2024, surpassing several competitors by committing to build the pavilion at the cost of materials by providing pro bono construction services. Klein Corrigan has expressed optimism, indicating that the pavilion project is on track for completion by the end of 2024. For further details about their company, visit https://www.corrigankleinartisanbuilders.com/.