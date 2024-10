On the first day of Rosh Hashana, Thursday, October 3, all are welcome at Hope Davey Memorial Park in Waterbury Center for a Rosh Hashana Park Bash and Shofar sounding. People will be gathering at 5 p.m., but timing is fluid -- people can drop by any time until 5:45 p.m. There will be sweet Rosh Hashana treats for all, activities for the kids, and apples and honey for dipping. Representing the themes of renewal and rejuvenation, the call of the shofar ushers folks into the new year.