Sugarbush Resort has undertaken $11.6 million in capital improvements through next summer. These improvements are headlined by the new Heaven’s Gate Quad. The Heaven’s Gate Quad is expected to open early winter 2024. The high-speed, fixed-grip lift will provide a more reliable summit experience at Lincoln Peak, as well as an improved loading and unloading experience with regraded areas.

“It will be more resistant to wind thanks to slatted seat backs and heavier chairs. And while the lift is going to be slightly faster than the old one, chairs will also be spaced to essentially have the same uphill capacity as the old lift, meaning trails won’t be getting any more crowded,” said resort communications manager John Bleh.

Sugarbush is adding a new café/bar into The Farmhouse in the space previously occupied by Nomad Coffee. The new dining outlet, named The Tucker after the old Tucker Sno-Cats that used to be part of Sugarbush’s grooming fleet (one is on display just outside The Farmhouse), will feature coffee drinks in the morning and cocktails in the afternoon alongside some light fare.

The resort continues to invest in snowmaking upgrades with the most recent projects focused on Inverness, Northridge Expressway, and Which Way.

“These upgrades should allow for a more efficient and faster early snowmaking transition to other parts of Mount Ellen including to Sugarbush Parks,” Bleh said.

These most recent projects, combined with investments in the last couple of years, bring snowmaking investiture to around $10 million since 2020.

Since last winter, the Sugarbush Health and Recreation Center has received nearly three quarters of a million dollars in improvements including new Sports Simulators, a new roof, lighting, and other efficiency upgrades.

The resort has invested that same amount in improvements to existing employee housing, improving the space for employees by upgrading areas including kitchens, bathrooms, decks, and other areas. Sugarbush typically houses over 200 employees annually. New workforce housing projects continue to move forward and remain part of the resort’s future priorities.

In the middle of last winter, Sugarbush purchased the neighboring Paradise Provisions, providing guests with grocery and deli services.

Sugarbush is also planning to replace the current Tommy’s Toy rope tow with a new surface lift next spring, to be ready for the 2025/26 winter season.

“All these projects bring the resort’s total capital investiture since Alterra Mountain Company acquired it in 2020 to nearly $40 million, the largest investment over that period of time in decades. Additional projects, including potential future lift replacements, continue to be planned,” Bleh added.

“One of the more substantial benefits to being part of Alterra Mountain Company is that they listen and respond to what their resorts tell them is important to their guests and what will improve the mountain experience,” said John Hammond, president and chief operating officer at Sugarbush. “These most recent investments will further improve the guest experience for years to come.”

For more information on all things Sugarbush, visit www.sugarbush.com.