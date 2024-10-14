Andrew Perchlik is seeking reelection to the Vermont Senate for a fourth term. Perchlik, Marshfield, is seeking one of three senate seats representing the Washington district.

Perchlik has been working on developing a strong local independent renewable energy economy for over 25 years. He was the founding executive director of the trade association Renewable Energy Vermont and for the last 14 years has been the director of the Clean Energy Development Fund at the Vermont Public Service Department.

"Civic engagement is a powerful expression of freedom that I have been involved in throughout my life. Before being elected to the State Senate in 2018 I served on the select board (including as chair), as a Justice of the Peace, and as a member of the Marshfield Volunteer Fire Department. These first-hand experiences in town governance, elections, and public safety have been invaluable to me as your state senator the last six years,” he said.

"During my first job in Vermont, as a VISTA volunteer for Project Warm Winter, I visited and supported families and elders struggling through the winter without adequate fuel, insulation, or funds to pay their heating bills. That experience inspires my dedication to advocating for those community members struggling economically,” he noted.

Before moving to Vermont, he served as a volunteer in the U.S. Peace Corps working in a village and school in rural Panama where he learned that an engaged local community, a healthy environment, and a strong local economy are necessary if all residents are to have a high quality of life and a vibrant future, he reported.