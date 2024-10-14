The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting in Waterbury that left one man dead and a second with critical injuries.

Advertisement

The investigation began at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2024, when the state police received a call reporting a shooting at a home in the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park. Responding troopers located the victims on scene. The man with critical injuries was brought by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment.

Preliminary investigation by detectives indicates this shooting was an isolated, targeted event. No one is currently in custody.

This investigation is in its initial phase and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Following processing of the scene by CSST, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and provide confirmation of identity. The names of those involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.