Sassy, a 5-year-old gray Weimaraner is missing from her Moretown home on Route 100B. She and her sibling dogs, Gunny and Gracie, broke through their fence on October 13 leaving their humans Donald and Peggy Black distraught. Gracie, another Weimaraner is home and Gunny, a German shorthair pointer, is at BEVS having emergency surgery. He was found on Route 100 by the bottom of Ward Hill with a broken pelvis, having been hit by a car.

Sassy has a pink collar and a darker bark collar and no ID otherwise. She was spotted on, near, or off Dowsville Road on Sunday night. The dogs are believed to have traveled up along Dowsville Brook, and were seen on Freeman Hill as well. Sassy is friendly, will come when called and will come for treats. Anyone spotting the dogs is asked to call 610-476-9845.