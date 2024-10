The Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board is seeking community input on the development of an equity policy to help guide the school district's work in this area. Community members are invited to review a draft policy here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mnZb3msNUzwDSdlhhxocG5I_w2Fhv03t/view and then take the survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd4WtMv64HPE1-r3B1bTJqY58sl__2m5TMgo8lquLGhweqm8Q/viewform

The survey closes on Friday, October 25, at 4 p.m.