Vermont State Police have arrested Fabrice Rumama, 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts, in connection with the shooting and killing of Shawn Spiker at a home in the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park in Waterbury on October 14, 2024. Rumama is charged with second degree murder. A judge ordered Rumama jailed without bail pending arraignment which was expected to occur Monday, October 21, at 1 p.m., in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division in Barre.

Advertisement

No one has been charged with the shooting of Michael Perry at this time. Perry was the second victim of the shooting and was left with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The investigation began at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2024, when the state police received a call reporting a shooting at a home in the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park. Responding troopers located the victims on scene. The man with critical injuries was brought by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment.

Preliminary investigation by detectives indicates this shooting was an isolated, targeted event.

This investigation involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Following processing of the scene by CSST, the victim’s body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and provide confirmation of identity.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

UPDATE

A Springfield, Massachusetts, man is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, October 23, 2024, as The Valley Reporter goes to press to answer a charge of being an accessory to a fatal shooting last week in Waterbury.

Samuel Niyonsenga, 18, is due for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre on a charge of accessory to second-degree murder. He is accused of participating in the incident at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park during which Shawn Spiker, 34, of Croydon, New Hampshire, was fatally shot, and Michael S. Perry, 57, of Waterbury was wounded.

Niyonsenga was ordered held without bail pending arraignment. He is currently incarcerated at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

Additional information is contained in the affidavit of probable cause, which will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.