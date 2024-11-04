Steve Lewis is in his second week of working for the town of Waitsfield as the new treasurer. He replaced Randy Brittingham who left the position of treasurer and grant administrator over the summer. Lewis also replaced longtime town treasurer Sandy Gallup who stepped in after Brittingham’s departure to help the town in the interim. Lewis is working 24 hours a week for now but that could evolve.

Lewis and his family moved to Waitsfield from Massachusetts at the beginning of the school year last August. They have ninth-grade twins at Harwood Union Middle School and a third grader at Waitsfield Elementary School.

“We’ve had a house here for a number of years, coming here for skiing on the weekends and we decided it was time for a change,” Lewis said, noting that he and his wife were married at the Round Barn many years back.

Prior to moving to Waitsfield, Lewis sold a property management company that he’d founded in Massachusetts, which left him with bookkeeping/accounting and financial management skills.

He said working for the town was attractive to him, living in Waitsfield and wanting to help the community.