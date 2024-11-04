Valley voters are serious about casting their ballots this year and local town clerks report a high percentage of ballots already received.

Polls are open throughout The Valley for in person voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 5.

FAYSTON

In Fayston, as of October 29, 419 ballots have been returned. There are 1,125 voters on the voter check list. Fayston voters will cast ballots at the town office on North Fayston Road.

WAITSFIELD

Waitsfield has received 540 ballots back and there are 827 ballots outstanding. Waitsfield voters will vote at Waitsfield Elementary School.

MORETOWN

Moretown has seen 619 ballots returned and the town has 1,454 voters on its check list. Voting takes place at the Moretown t

own office.

WARREN

Early ballots have been returned by 536 Warren voters. There are 1,614 voters on the Warren check list. Warren votes at the Warren Town Hall.

DUXBURY

Duxbury has 1,183 registered voters and so far, 426 have returned their ballots. Duxbury voters vote by drive-thru at the town office on Route 100.

In Vermont, as of October 29, 33.15% of mail-in ballots have been returned and accepted across the state. Here’s a link to check out the stats: https://ccn-election-map-2024.netlify.app/