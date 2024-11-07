Democratic incumbent state rep Dara Torre, Moretown, and Democrat Candice White, Waitsfield, will represent the five towns in the Washington-2 District in Montpelier next January.

Torre and White defeated John Burns, I-Moretown, and Gene Bifano, I-Warren. They will represent Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren in the upcoming session.

White received 3,164 votes from district voters. Torre received 2,644 votes. Burns received 2,201 votes and Bifano received 1,039 votes.

Voter turnout ranged from 75% to 82% in Valley towns. See chart for individual vote counts and voter turnout percentages.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Voters in The Valley towns joined the rest of Vermont voters in casting the presidential ballots for Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz (4,299 votes) over Republic candidates Donald Trump and JD Vance (966 votes).

Local voters were in synch with statewide voters in favoring incumbent U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent, over Republican challenger Gerald Malloy. Similarly, local voters gave the nod to incumbent Democratic Congressional representative Becca Balint over Republican challenger Mark Coester.

STATE RACES

Valley voters mirrored their statewide counter parts in returning Republican incumbent governor Phil Scott to office for a fifth term.

Local voters did not mirror state trends in the lieutenant governor race, casting 2,718 votes for incumbent David Zukerman and 2,326 for Republic challenger John Rodgers. Statewide Rodgers bested Zuckerman 171,730 to 165,771.

WASHINGTON SENATE DISTRICT

In the Washington District state senate race, incumbents Ann Cummings, D, Montpelier; Andrew Perchlik, D, Marshfield; and Anne Watson, D-Barre City prevailed over three Republican challengers, including Mike Doyle, Montpelier, Michael Deering II and Donald Koch, Barre.

Senators in the Washington District represent Washington County and the towns of Braintree, Orange, and Stowe in the Vermont Senate.

Cummings received 16,588 votes. Watson received 13,886 votes. Perchlik received 12,730 votes. Doyle received 11,968 votes. Koch received 11,954 votes and Deering II received 10,126 votes.

See chart for Valley voting stats for Washington District Senate race.

WASHINGTON-CHITTENDEN DISTRICT

Waterbury incumbent state representatives Tom Stevens and Theresa Wood won reelection this week. The two will return to Montpelier to represent Waterbury in Washington County and Bolton, Huntington, and Buels Gore in Chittenden County. The lawmakers were the top vote-getters in a four-way race that also included candidates Jonathan Griffin, a Waterbury Republican, and Independent James Haddad of Huntington.

According to the unofficial results reported by 10 p.m., Wood won 3,366 votes or 35%, Stevens won 2,822 or 29%. Griffin claimed 2,093 or just shy of 22%, and Haddad 1,348 which came to 14%. Waterbury and Bolton each saw 77% of registered voters cast ballots; in Huntington and Buels Gore, turnout was 79%, according to town clerk reports.

See charts for more details on town-by-town results. Lisa Scagliotti, editor of the Waterbury Roundabout contributed to this reporting as did the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus editor Steve Pappas.