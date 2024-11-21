Sugarbush is moving its opening day from a planned opening of November 22 or 23 to later in the month due to limited snowmaking opportunities so far. But the seasoner opener, The Big Kicker, is still a go for this weekend.

“Right now, we just need about 36-48 hours of good snowmaking temps to open up our Gate House terrain, which we could see starting Sunday evening. We also have our eyes on a few potential storms that if they delivered enough snow down low, could perhaps get us open,” resort spokesperson John Bleh wrote on social media.

The Big Kicker is still a go for this Saturday, November 23, at Mount Ellen from 5to 9 p.m. with park features to be determined. There will be live music, demos and more. Additionally, the resort’s new cafe, The Tucker Coffee & Cocktails, will celebrate its grand opening Friday through Sunday in The Farmhouse at Lincoln Peak from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.