The Waitsfield Covered Bridge was damaged by an oversize truck that got stuck on November 19 around 11:30 a.m.

The bridge was closed until mid-afternoon and Waitsfield road crew members pulled down the broken pieces of the façade, according to select board member Fred Messer. Messer said that VTrans would be inspecting the bridge on November 20, as The Valley Reporter goes to press.

A Ryder truck driven by Thomas Wilde for The Granite Group got stuck on the west side of the bridge. A lifelong Vermonter, Wilde told The Valley Reporter he loves covered bridges and was distraught.

Trucks hitting the façade of the bridge and getting stuck is a not infrequent thing, despite the bridge height being clearly posted before the entrance to the bridge.

Truck hits Waitsfield Covered Bridge 11-18-24

Truck damages Waitsfield Covered Bridge. Photo: Susie Conrad Truck hits Waitsfield Covered Bridge 11-18-24

Truck damages Waitsfield Covered Bridge. Photo: Fred Messer Truck hits Waitsfield Covered Bridge 11-18-24

Truck damages Waitsfield Covered Bridge. Photo: Andy Yager Truck hits Waitsfield Covered Bridge 11-18-24

