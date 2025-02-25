With Vice President JD Vance and his family slated to visit Warren this weekend, local officials and businesses are preparing for the second family and dozens of Secret Service agents while working to manage safety protocols and logistics of such a visit during a busy ski season weekend.

On February 24, The Valley Reporter broke the story about the VP’s visit including staying at The Pitcher Inn in Warren and skiing at Sugarbush. The Warren Select Board is meeting on February 25 to determine what is expected of the town in terms of logistics.

"The town of Warren is proud to share with the Vance family a community that embraces diversity and inclusion, supports the arts, champions local farms and businesses, prioritizes environmental sustainability, and offers world-class recreational opportunities,” the select board wrote in a prepared statement on February 25.

Pitcher Inn owner George Dorsey said that on February 21 rooms were reserved at the Warren property for Vance and his family for February 28 and March 1.

“My first contact on the details of the planned visit came in discussions with the Secret Service advance team members yesterday,” Dorsey said on February 24.

“We were advised that the Vice President and his wife Usha lived previously in New England and that this is a purely family vacation trip. The Vice President was spoken of as a ‘avid skier,’” Dorsey said.

“In considering the visit I have tried to balance my differences and concerns with this administration’s policy issues, a respect for the office of the vice president, a concern to protect the quiet enjoyment of the stay of the Vance family as well as shielding our other valued guests,” he added.

Dorsey said The Pitcher Inn was honoring reservations for lodging and dining now in place but not accepting added requests for Saturday, March 1. He said he’s been assured that the Secret Service will, whenever possible, minimize the impact on the normal Warren activities.

“We all need to recognize that we will experience delays in travel and a level of scrutiny while in close proximity to the family. The Warren Store and The Pitcher Inn will make every effort to soften the experience for our neighbors,” he added.

At Sugarbush, resort spokesperson John Bleh did not elaborate on what weekend visitors could expect at the mountains, but did report that details of Vance’s visit would be limited and confidential.

“We are currently working with administration officials on a potential VIP visit. As we have done in the past when working with high profile guests, we strive to make sure their visit does not affect our operations. We continue to focus on maintaining a positive experience for all of our guests and employees at Sugarbush,” Bleh said.

Adam Silverman, Vermont State Police spokesperson said VPS was coordinating with federal, county, and local law-enforcement partners and said that members of the public should expect an increased law enforcement presence in areas near the vice president’s location and may encounter related delays. VSP encourages the public to plan for delays and be patient if traveling in the area this weekend.

Governor Phil Scott will not be meeting with the vice president during his visit. His spokesperson Amanda Wheeler said via email: “We do not have any additional information – you would need to reach out directly to the White House for more details.”

Local protest against Vance/Trump regime planned

Indivisible Mad River Valley will protest the policies of the Trump/Vance administration during Vice President Vance’s visit to The Valley with a peaceful protest rally on Saturday, March 1, from 9 to 10 a.m. in Waitsfield on the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield Farmers Market Green on Rout 100.

Signs will be available – and people can bring their own.