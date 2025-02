On Wednesday, February 26, from noon to 1 p.m., the Vermont Land Trust is offering a webinar on the invasive species – habitat restoration work that is happening in the Mad River Valley. This education offering is titled "Untying the Knot: Community-Based Scientific Management of Knotweed in the Mad River Valley."

For more information and to REGISTER, go to https://vlt.org/events/untying-the-knot/