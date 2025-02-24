The Valley Reporter has learned that Vice-president JD Vance and his family will be visiting Warren to ski at Sugarbush this weekend.

Vance and his family will be staying at The Pitcher Inn. Warren town officials had not been briefed by the Secret Service on safety protocols as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24, and Sugarbush spokespeople did not return calls about how a vice-presidential visit will impact visitors to the slopes and what safety protocols will mean for access and parking.

This story will be updated as more information is available.