The Mad River Glen Freeski Team is preparing to travel to the IFSA Junior Freeride Championships (JFCs) to be held the week of April 7 through the 13 in Kirkwood, California.

The MRG Freeski Team is sending 13 athletes who have received invitations from the IFSA by earning points throughout the season at IFSA freeride events all over the country. The team traveling to Kirkwood is comprised of U15 Women; Addison Brooks (fifth), Adeline Lazorchak (13th), U15 Men; Evers Gladchun (29th), U19 Women; Lynsey Nagle (fourth), Tara Nagle (13th), Ava Killian (26th), Sadie Haskell (27th), Cailin Brooks (35th), U19 Men; Seamus O’Neill (first), Wyatt Babic (ninth), Oscar Andersson (11th)*, Rob Burton (21st), Charlie Lamonia (40th)*, Ryan Lacey (44th) and Jack Guy (64th).

Ladies U19 podium from left to right: Cailin Brooks (MRG Freeski), Sadie Haskell (MRG Freeski), Aurora Cherney (Aspen Valley Freeski), Lynsey Nagle (MRG Freeski), Imogen Schaberg (Jay Peak Freeski).

Joining the Mad River Glen Freeski Team at JFCs will be U12 competitors Quinn Killian and Kassidy Karpinski along with non-team athletes totaling 17 juniors who will be representing the Mad River Valley.

“Mad River Glen’s team will be representing Vermont on the international stage. The Junior Freeride Championships, held at Kirkwood Mountain Resort in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains will feature the top 220 junior Freeski athletes from across the Americas Region 2. The IFSA Junior Championships bring together the top junior freeski and snowboard athletes from the Americas which is comprised of riders from Canada, the United States, Chile, and Argentina,” Ry Young, Mad River Glen marketing and events manager said.

“Top seeded MRG athletes have already enjoyed success out of the Eastern region this season by traveling out west to compete and earn points. Tara Nagle topped the podium with a first-place finish at Grand Targhee. Seamus O’Neil earned first-place points and Lynsey Nagle third at Crystal Mountain in Washington. Adeline Lazorchak placed fourth at Crested Butte, Colorado. Evers Gladchun brought home third at Breckenridge in Colorado,” Young reported.

Young said that Kirkwood, like Mad River Glen, is a no-frills skiers’ mountain with a long and proud history of freeride. Having hosted Freeride World Tour events on the same venue U15/U19 athletes are expected to compete on at JFCs.

“The steep complexity within the permanently closed terrain of Kirkwood’s North-facing Cirque is one of the best freeride venues in North America. This will be the second time the Mad River Glen Freeski Team has traveled to Kirkwood, California, to compete on the Cirque at JFCs. Having been there back in 2017 the team has a good working knowledge of the terrain and level of competition ahead,” Young said.

“We’re incredibly proud of the Mad River Glen Freeski Team,” said Matt McGinnis, team coach. “They’ve been training hard and preparing for this moment all season. Competing at the Junior Freeride Championships is a huge milestone, and we're excited to see them test their skills on an international platform. These athletes are excited to show off their abilities, and we’re confident they’ll represent Mad River Glen with pride.”

The team’s preparation has been extensive, with 16 weeks of intensive training at Mad River Glen. The athletes have been focusing on their technical skills, air awareness and line selection, all of which will be put to the test as they navigate the Cirque at Kirkwood.

Male U19 podium from left to right: Caden Schnitman (Sugarbush), Wyatt Babic (MRG Freeski), Seamus O’Neill (MRG Freeski), Oscar Andersson, Rob Burton (MRG Freeski).

As the athletes gear up for this major competition, the entire Mad River Glen community is cheering them on from home. Stay tuned for updates from the Junior Freeride Championships as these talented skiers take to the Cirque at Kirkwood.

Here is who’s traveling:

U12 Women

Quinn Killian

Kassidy Karpinski

(U12s do not need an invitation to go compete at U12 Champs.)

U15 Women

Addison Brooks (fifth)

Adeline Lazorchak (13th)

U15 Men

Evers Gladchun (29th)

U19 Women

Lynsey Nagle (fourth)

Tara Nagle (13th)

Ava Killian (26th)

Sadie Haskell (27th)

Cailin Brooks (35th)

U19 Men

Seamus O’Neill (first)

Wyatt Babic (ninth)

Oscar Andersson (11th)*

Rob Burton (21st)

Charlie Lamonia (40th)*

Ryan Lacey (44th)

Jack Guy (64th)

* Athletes traveling with and being coached by but not enrolled with the MRG Freeski Team.