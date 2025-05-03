Central Vermont Humane Society (CVHS) has unleashed the start of fundraising for its biggest community event of the year, Walk for Animals, set for June 7, 2025, on the State House lawn, and invites all to join in making a difference for shelter pets – one step at a time.

“The Walk for Animals is so much more than a walk. It’s a special event that offers animal lovers a unique platform to showcase their commitment to their furry friends and help shelter animals at the same time. By signing up for this important fundraiser and raising funds, folks are helping to provide nutritious meals, life-saving care, and safe shelter to hundreds of needy dogs, cats, and small furry pets who will need CVHS this year,” said Sarah Schrum, development manager for CVHS.

Starting now until the event, CVHS is asking the community to rally together and help achieve its much-needed fundraising goal of $80,000.

“Last year we raised a record-breaking amount of $78,800 for the animals. It was heartwarming to see so many Vermonters join our cause and make last year’s event a success. We are hoping to see that same involvement and excitement this year as the demand for our services continues to be on the rise and we need to be finically ready for each and every animal at a moment’s notice.” says CVHS’s co-executive director, Laurie Garrison.

“It’s easy to get involved,” adds Garrison. “People can choose to fundraise individually, get a team together and make it a collective effort, or simply make a one donation. No matter how you choose to participate, your contributions go far at CVHS and can make a real difference for a needy pet.”

Prizes will be awarded to those who raise the most money for the animals. Broken into three categories: Top three adult fundraisers, top three child fundraisers, and top fundraising team, each participant will receive a prize package donated by local businesses. All fundraisers, no matter how much money they raise, will be entered into a raffle to win a prize.

All participants and community members are invited to join CVHS for the event held Saturday, June 7, 2025, on the State House lawn, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. This family-friendly and pet-friendly event will include vendors, dog contests, story time with the Kellogg Hubbard Library, professional dog headshots with local photographer Paul Richardson, a one-mile walk through downtown Montpelier (walk is optional), free refreshments, and more. An award ceremony will conclude the event where top fundraisers will be announced and awarded prizes.