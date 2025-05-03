Students from across the school district have put forth their best art work for the annual Student Art Show at the Lareau Farm at American Flatbread in Waitsfield.

Advertisement

The show is sponsored by American Flatbread founder George Schenk with assistance from Mad River Valley Arts and an anonymous donor who helps fund the opening reception. The show helps fund a college scholarship for a graduating senior.

The show runs May 15 through May 25 with an opening reception on May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Show hours are Thursdays and Fridays 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Participating schools include Crossett Brook Middle School, Harwood Union Middle and High School, Moretown Elementary School, Green Mountain Valley School, Waitsfield Elementary School, Fayston Elementary School, Warren Elementary School, Neck of the Woods Childcare, Spring Hill School, Sugarbush Day School and Vermont Farm and Forest School.