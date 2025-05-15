This year the Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship has been awarded to Claire Nagurney, a Harwood Union High School sophomore.

Nagurney is a member of Harwood’s soccer, alpine ski, and softball teams, was honored to receive this award. “I am incredibly grateful to receive the Liam Hale Scholarship to honor Liam's memory by enjoying my high school years through the mountain, just as he did, and in true Vermont fashion.”

Throughout Nagurney’s application, she emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and building a community through shared interests. Her activities and pursuits on the mountain help her maintain and build new friendships. She also recognizes the healing aspects of spending time in nature.

In her application she wrote, “No matter how stressed I am about school, relationships, etc., the second I get onto the mountain, none of that matters anymore. Even if it’s just for a few hours, the feeling of the cold air in my lungs and the speed and freedom that my skis hold underneath me never fails to make me feel vastly better.”

Hale was a passionate skier, mountain biker, and golfer. His exposure to various outdoor sports at Sugarbush Resort made him a confident, adventurous, and outgoing young man. His work experience at the mountain taught him responsibility and was a source of great pride. The Hale Family established an adventure scholarship in collaboration with Sugarbush Resort in memory of their son after he and four classmates were killed in a car crash in 2016.

The Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship provides a Harwood High School student with the opportunity to learn the skills, virtues, and passion Hale gained during the many joyous days he spent at Sugarbush. This scholarship is awarded annually on May 9, Liam’s birthday, to a student completing grade 10.

Those wishing to contribute to this scholarship in his memory can send donations to The Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship at HUUSD 340 Mad River Park, Waitsfield, VT 05672.