The first new structure at the Warren School’s playground has been installed and is in use. Children (and adults) are currently enjoying a side-by-side tandem slide as well as climbing features, an enclosed tube slide and more on the new structure.

Work on this first piece of infrastructure got underway last month. The playground design incorporates accessibility features and modern equipment, appropriate for users of all ages and abilities. Construction will continue throughout the summer, with additional phases planned through 2028.

This first phase is funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds that the town received and the town’s playground committee is seeking community support and grant funding for future phases.

By the end of the school year, details will be announced on how community members can receive project updates, contribute ideas, and participate in future planning sessions for this transformational community space.

The playground adds to Brooks Field's other recreational amenities, which include tennis and pickleball courts, a skate park, a dog park, and access to walking trails.