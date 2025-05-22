Harwood Unified Union School District superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter has concerns about changes the Vermont Senate has made to House Bill H.454 which addresses education funding in the state.

Advertisement

Last week, a Senate committee made significant changes to the House version, which Leichliter praised when it passed a few weeks ago, stating that it represented a major step forward in education reform.

“However, the Senate has since made major revisions that raise serious concerns for me,” the superintendent wrote in an email to the district this week.

“The current version, which could be approved by the full Senate this week would significantly impact public education across Vermont. If passed, the bill will move to a House-Senate conference committee before going to the governor,” Leichliter wrote.

“As an educational leader in Vermont, I feel obligated to speak out. The Senate proposal risks doing real harm while failing to address the root causes of rising education costs,” he added.

Advertisement

Detailing his concerns, he pointed out that the Senate version would make deep cuts in funding for schools while shifting decision-making to a regional board that does not adequately represent local communities.

“Quick policy changes without local input risk undermining what makes our schools strong, responsive, and accountable,” he said.

Other concerns Leichliter articulated are as follows:

It caps future education spending based on current budgets with an inadequate inflation index. This would force deep cuts in districts like this one.

Current modeling from the independent Joint Fiscal Office shows a 13.5% reduction – or $5.4 million – in the HUUSD’s budget by July 2027, likely resulting in the loss of 50 additional positions, significant reduction in student programming, and/or forced closure of some local schools.

HUUSD has already reduced about 50 positions to balance this year’s and next year’s budgets.

The bill allows six legislators to redraw school district maps – with no help from Vermont public education experts – potentially merging HUUSD into a much larger district, which may prioritize financial redistribution over educational quality.

It does not address real cost drivers: health care, housing, aging school building infrastructure, or student mental health.

Only one current school board member from the six towns in the district would serve on the transitional board of a merged district.

Leichliter urged local taxpayers and voters to contact senators and share their concerns. Here is how to contact them.