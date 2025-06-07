Susan Klein is a rarity in more ways than one. A Vermonter, born Susan McKinney in Newport and schooled in Milton, she never knew anyone who skied. Her parents did not vacation per se but spent family-oriented time on Lake Seymour.

Advertisement

She was never spoiled and the rule in her home was if you wanted something like a bike, you earned the money to buy it. Before she could learn to drive or get her license, it was mandated she earn enough to buy a car. She complied. Susan had babysitting jobs at a young age and as soon as she was legally able to work, she worked as a chambermaid in Burlington. Her dominant memory of that time was learning that Elvis had died.

Her early business exposure came working with a friend in Burlington on a venture called Annie’s Honor Snacks. Employees, in lieu of having vending machines, would grab the snacks Annie’s provided and pay on the honor system. She claims it worked well; she learned a lot and she met many good people.

11-YEAR CAREER

In l984, Susan came to The Valley to work for The Howard Bank at the location that later became TD Bank. Over her 11-year career she became the branch manager. During that time her last name changed to Roy and she welcomed both a son and a daughter before the marriage ended. Her next career move lasted 17 years and give her 240 bosses – all the members of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Sugarbush Chamber of Commerce) where she served as executive director.

One of her “bosses,” Karl Klein, owned the 1824 House. She worked a second job as his inn dishwasher. He became her husband of 17 years (and counting).

Advertisement

CHAMBER ROLE

One of the roles assigned to her at the chamber, that she undertook for 12 years, was chairing the Warren Fourth of July parade. The requirements were securing the food vendors and a band, finding and later corralling the float participants, planning for the traffic, safety concerns, judges, parking, augmenting the Warren Town budget allotment with funds raised by recruiting people to sell “buddy badges” and seeking an early fly-over by the Vermont National Guard.

Her next job after the chamber found her commuting to Essex to be the marketing manager at the Essex Resort and Spa. She thought it would be a more normal career, out of the public eye, but soon enough she wanted to return to work in The Valley. She was offered the chief operating officer position with Discovery Map International working with all their 80 franchises to make sure they are in compliance with the contractual arrangements. She feels she will be with Discovery until she ultimately retires.

Oddly enough, her retirement from the Warren Parade was not meant to be. Warren asked her to take the responsibility back and she was willing. At this point she was deeply involved with the Mad River Valley Rotary and she knew, with their involvement, it could work. For eight years since retaking the role, she has found the secret – find 30 good people, assign each one a task and let it happen.

CAN-DO SPIRIT

Susan, mild of manner and quick to deflect truly-deserved star status, is known for her energy, enthusiasm and can-do spirit navigating all the variables that create the total event and the home-made spectacle that brings many thousands to Main Street in downtown Warren. She never tires of her early morning excitement when the jets fly over marking the start of what she knows will be an exciting day.

Advertisement

This year Susan will be handing the reigns to fellow Rotarian, Ben Olds, as she becomes the president of Rotary. She notes that he is great with people and spread sheets and the parade will be in good hands. She does recognize the parade could well come back to her when her term is over.

In the meantime, Rotary will be her primary focus. Susan hopes to bring more people to the organization and to let the community know of all the great efforts that Rotarians undertake. She is very proud of their work at Camp Tecumseh which serves special needs campers as well as the work they do at Neck of The Woods Child Care to enhance the safety and attractiveness of the facility. Among their many other projects giving back to the community, Rotarians pick up and deliver food twice a week to the Mad River Valley Community Pantry and in the fall co-produce a music event at Sugarbush to raise money for the Vermont Food Bank.

Neither her job nor her presidency will stop her from singing bass in the Barre-Tones, a women’s barbershop chorus and rehearsing every week to prepare for concerts, singing Valentines, public service at nursing homes, Mountaineer baseball games and competitions. Susan noted the chorus is open to new members and loves that it empowers women through education, friendship, and music. Additionally, Susan sings tenor with the Waitsfield United Church of Christ choir. She noted that Karl is an accomplished singer but they do not perform together.

FURTHEST SOUTH

They did work closely designing and building their Fayston home. She laughed stating Fayston is the furthest south that she has ever lived! With some help from Mac Rood who did the elevation drawings and helped make their plans come to life, Karl, a real estate agent with Sugarbush Real Estate, did the construction on the 1,800-square-foot home they built to age-in. Susan stated they love their home and really like one another and all that they do together. They hike and have traveled to both Portugal and Hungary for memorable day hiking. They also like to find time to travel in their Airstream and sneak in quick visits with kids and grandkids. While Karl has recently taken up downhill skiing, Susan stands firm on her no-skiing stance.

Advertisement

Come July 4, look for Susan in her red, white, and blue socks holding her clipboard as she moves through town checking on details, dealing with questions and preserving a long-established tradition that is the iconic Warren Parade. Feel free to salute her 20 years of commitment, talent and dedication to making it happen.