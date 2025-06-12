The Waitsfield Select Board is exploring whether a temporary bridge over the Mad River on Meadow Road might be possible as the existing bridge continues to deteriorate.

Last fall Waitsfield posted Meadow Road bridge after VTrans raised concerns about the condition of the one-lane bridge that links the east side of the Mad River to Route 100 on the west side of the river.

While the town has been exploring repair costs as well as state and federal funding sources since then, the bridge continues to degrade and that is raising the concern of at least one local farmer.

George Carpenter told the Waitsfield Select Board this week that his ability to cut and move hay and silage, and spread manure, would be impacted if the bridge is closed, as has been anticipated. This will impact him on his North Road farm as well as fellow local farmers Elwin Neill, Waitsfield, and David DeFreest, Warren, he said.

“Going into the fall, I estimate at least 65 trucks, depending on the size of the truck could have to go into Moretown Village and turn around,” he said, adding that trucking for his 150 acres involves corn ground and grass ground products as well as manure.

“My concern is how to get this stuff across when we have to move all our traffic into Moretown and the impact on the village,” he said, noting that during previous closures of Route 100B he had to use Pony Farm Road into Moretown Village, traveling through the village and turning around at the Moretown Town Garage.

He said that smaller trucks have used Pony Farm Road, turning around via Hurdle Road, a small, town road immediately north of Pony Farm Road, but said the neighbors don’t like that.

At this week’s June 9 select board meeting, board chair Brian Shupe acknowledged Carpenter’s concern and said that since last summer’s flooding the town has been working with VTrans on FEMA funding for that bridge. He said the town has been exploring the possibility of a temporary bridge there.

During last year’s July flooding, Dowsville Brook in Duxbury took out three bridges, including two state bridges on Route 100 and Route 100B, both in Moretown. The third bridge was high up off Dowsville Road in Duxbury. While those roads were closed, all Route 100/Route 100B traffic was routed away from those closures. One was immediately north of Ward Hill on Route 100, and the other was just north of Maynards on Route 100B. During that time, Meadow Road bridge was heavily used as a bypass and detour, in addition to its regular farm traffic (which can’t use Waitsfield’s covered bridge due to height limits).

“We think we have a good argument for FEMA funding and VTrans has agreed but that process is slow and arduous,” Shupe said.

Carpenter said he understood that the bridge could be closed this year and Shupe said that was his understanding as well.

“Last fall VTrans told us to lower the weight limit on Meadow Road bridge and they told us that the bridge on Tremblay Road is in rough shape as well,” Shupe said. Tremblay Road connects Route 100, across the Mad River, to North Road.

“If the road is closed, we have looked into the possibility and necessity of getting a temporary bridge,” he said.

Board member Fred Messer asked Waitsfield planning commissioner Alice Peal, who is also the town’s representative to the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, to look into the availability of a 70-foot temporary bridge if necessary.

Messer pointed out that if the bridge is closed it will impact emergency services and school buses as well as local farmers.