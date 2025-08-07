The Waitsfield Select Board has approved the purchase and installation of a second Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) pedestrian crosswalk system, expanding the town's pedestrian safety infrastructure with two new units in Irasville and Waitsfield Village.

The first RRFB, slated for the crosswalk near the Waitsfield Elementary School and the General Wait House, is currently being assembled after delays caused by backordered solar components. Town Administrator York Haverkamp said the provider is now able to assemble a second unit simultaneously and offered it at the same discounted price – $7,154.10.

The second beacon will be installed at the intersection of Main Street (Route 100) and Carroll Road. Haverkamp said the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) strongly supports that location, citing both traffic patterns and past incidents as key reasons. “In their opinion, it’s probably the best spot in Waitsfield for an RRFB,” Haverkamp said during the board’s recent meeting.

VTrans has also requested the town consider upgrading a small gravel segment of sidewalk at the site to meet ADA standards. Currently, the sidewalk on either side of the gravel stretch is ADA compliant, and the conversion would ensure uninterrupted accessibility.

Haverkamp noted that combining both projects under a single permit would streamline the process. Board members agreed, stating that pursuing the projects together would be both cost-efficient and timely.

Board member Larissa Ursprung moved to approve the purchase of the second RRFB and apply to VTrans for a permit covering both the installation and sidewalk work. The motion, seconded by Fred Messer, passed unanimously.

Haverkamp confirmed that the full cost of the second beacon will be covered by a $19,000 grant already awarded to the town. “The grant administrator told us if we can get two units within the budget, they’re not going to argue with that,” he said. The only requirement is that the equipment must be installed and paid for by January 2025 – a deadline Haverkamp said should be easily met.

Delivery of both RRFB units is expected by the end of September, with installation likely to follow in October. If a private contractor cannot be found, the town’s road crew is prepared to handle the installation. Haverkamp said the setup is relatively simple, with pre-wired components that require only minor assembly and connection.

In preparation for the installation, the town has begun coordinating with contractors to estimate costs for the sidewalk improvements. Funds for that portion of the project will come from the town’s sidewalk reserve, which currently holds approximately $59,000.

Board members also discussed providing community education, especially for visually impaired residents, on how to use the new flashing beacon systems. “It’s important that everyone feels confident using them,” Haverkamp said, adding that local partners are on board to help with outreach.

The RRFB systems are expected to significantly improve pedestrian safety at two major crossings, something that the board and residents have prioritized.