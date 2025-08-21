The Mad River is one of the first pilot communities for Bee, a new nonprofit Vermont-focused app that helps people to connect through volunteerism for local actions, causes and events.

The Valley’s culture of volunteerism with an existing network of organizations and a strong history of collaboration made The Valley a perfect location for this partnership, explained Eric Friedman, executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

To celebrate the partnership, the chamber, the Mad River Valley Rotary, Marci Lutsky and Bee are hosting “We Are MRV,” a community festival, block party and part volunteer fair over September 19-21. Neighbors can explore booths from local nonprofits, clubs and businesses, meet the volunteers and leaders, and discover ways to get involved. There will be a BBQ lunch, local music, and hands-on activities to give residents of all ages a way to participate.

OFFICIAL LAUNCH

The event is the official launch of Bee in The Valley, offering residents a new, straightforward way to find and join opportunities to make a difference right where they live.

“I love how The Valley defines itself in terms of the Mad River watershed. The result is multiple towns coming together to share resources to create a stronger and more resilient whole,” said Kora Skeele, Bee’s director of community. “While community health is strong statewide, you don’t often see this kind of cross-town collaboration, and it’s exactly the kind of creativity all Vermont communities could benefit from. You’ve got a group of folks who aren’t afraid to think creatively, a uniquely strong sense of community within the entire Valley, and a history of piloting new ideas and technologies. Bee is fortunate to have the Mad River Valley on board,” she said.

ACTION-ORIENTED

Bee is a free app built to connect people to the real-world, action-oriented projects, and opportunities happening around them. From trail cleanups to food drives and neighbor-led projects, Bee helps neighbors discover and join in easily: no need to wade through social media noise or another email listserv offering.

The app’s goal is simple: more people showing up, more often, when help is needed. Bee partners with local leaders, nonprofits, municipalities, and businesses to make it easier to post activities and rally community involvement. "The Valley proves every day that community can thrive when people make it a priority,” said Susan Klein, Rotary president. “We believe that Bee can help make that even easier, especially for the next generation of residents who want to get involved but don’t always know where to start.”

TRADITION AND INNOVATION

“Bee’s team chose the Mad River Valley because of unique mix of tradition and innovation. Organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary, and the MRV Planning District lean into new solutions and partnerships that have the potential to advance community at large. These regional organizations play an instrumental role in both imagining what the future could look like for their community and leading them there,” Friedman said.

“There is an existing ethos in The Valley for folks getting involved in all sorts of ways to solve problems and enhance our community. In this day and age, when the world is so chaotic and divisive, our community values and yearns for hyper-local connection. Visitors from away can sense it in a very palpable way,” he added.

JOIN IN

We Are MRV will begin on Friday, September 19, with a screening of the new documentary “Join or Die” at the Big Picture Theater and Cafe in Waitsfield. Drinks and appetizers start at 5:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 6, followed by discussion and celebration. The Community Fair will take place Sunday, September 21, at The Inn at Round Barn Farm from noon to 3 p.m.. The event will feature local organizations, food, music, and activities. All are welcome.

Bee will be there to help residents download the app, connect with upcoming opportunities, and even post their own.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to pilot Bee in the Mad River Valley by becoming an early beta tester and downloading the app https://joinbee.app/">athttps://joinbee.app/