Twelve well-known Mad River Valley men are baring it all (almost) in a new black-and-white calendar designed to raise funds for local emergency and transportation services.

“The Men of the Mad River Valley” calendar, set to go to print this month, features local farmers, business owners, musicians, and other familiar faces posing in nothing but strategically placed props. The lighthearted fundraiser will support the Waitsfield-Fayston and Warren Fire Departments, the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, and Free Wheelin’, a community ride-share program.

Inspired by the popular Men of Maple Corner calendars from the early 2000s, organizer Nancy Emory, Waitsfield, said she had kept those originals for years. “Back in February, we decided it was time to do our own,” she said. “It’s wonderful – just wonderful – and the guys are such fun.”

Each participant chose his own prop: a bundle of lettuce, a saxophone, a welding mask, and even a flock of cardboard ducks. The poses range from whimsical to cheeky. A local farmer clutches a chicken, Volunteer firefighters clown around a firetruck, and a local business leader lounges in an Adirondack chair with only an iPad for modesty.

The photos, taken by local studio Photos by Kintz, were donated entirely. Graphic design was handled by Kristin Lauricella, a newcomer to The Valley, who also volunteered her time to create the calendar.

To fund printing 1,000 copies, Emory bypassed grant funding and raised $3,000 through community donations. Calendars will sell for $20, with all proceeds going to the selected organizations that provide essential services across The Valley.

“We didn’t apply for grants,” Emory said. “I just put it out there, and people gave.”

The calendar is expected to debut at the Waitsfield Farmers Market on October 4 and 11, pending final proofs and print turnaround. Pre-orders are available now via Venmo (@MRVcalendar), check, or cash. Buyers can contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to place orders.

The project not only celebrates The Valley’s community spirit, but also its good humor. A local road commissioner will appear with an excavator, another Valley celeb is photographed wearing welding gear and another farmer poses with a giant head of lettuce.

“I got to meet so many wonderful guys,” Emory said.

“It’s for a good cause, and everyone’s had a great time.”

Whether clothed in produce, perched in heavy machinery, or posing behind poultry, the Men of the Mad River Valley are striking a pose – for the benefit of the community.