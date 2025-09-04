The Mad River Valley will host a two-day celebration this month honoring its strong tradition of volunteerism and community connection. Dubbed “We Are MRV,” the event will also mark the local launch of Bee, a new Vermont-based app designed to help residents connect with meaningful civic engagement.

Advertisement

The celebration kicks off Friday, September 19, at the Big Picture Theater and Café in Waitsfield with a community gathering that includes drinks and appetizers at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. screening of “Join or Die,” a Netflix documentary examining the power of civic engagement. A community conversation will follow the film.

The festivities continue Sunday, September 21, with a Community Volunteer Fair at the Inn at Round Barn Farm from noon to 3 p.m. Attendees can meet local nonprofits, learn about volunteer opportunities, and enjoy a BBQ lunch, live music, and family-friendly activities.

“The Mad River Valley thrives because neighbors, nonprofits, and businesses show up for each other,” said Eric Friedman, executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“We Are MRV celebrates that spirit – and Bee makes it even easier to get involved.”

Developed in Vermont, Bee aims to strengthen local communities by making it simple to find and support grassroots initiatives. The Mad River Valley is one of its first pilot communities.

Attendees will have the chance to download the Bee app, explore local projects, and share new volunteer opportunities.

More information about Bee can be found at joinbee.app.