The 21st annual Backcountry Film Festival (BCFF) returns to Waitsfield on Saturday, December 6, at the Big Picture Theater and Cafe, bringing a celebration of human-powered adventure, winter storytelling, and public lands advocacy to the local community.

Advertisement

Hosted by Mad River Valley Backcountry Coalition for the sixth year, in partnership with Winter Wildlands Alliance – the national nonprofit dedicated to protecting America’s wild snowscapes – the Backcountry Film Festival is part of a 100-plus city international tour celebrating the spirit of human-powered adventure – through stories that connect us to wild places, to each other, and to the movement to keep winter wild.

This year’s screening will feature more than just films:

Pre-party with drinks, and the newly reopened café at the Big Pic.

MRVBC merch give aways.

News to share about backcountry in the Mad River Valley.

At 7 p.m., the lights go down and the new Backcountry Film Festival lineup takes the stage – a curated collection of films that celebrate winter adventure and the fight to protect recreational resources.

“The MRVBC Backcountry Film Festival represents the Mad River Valley at its very best. Here the community comes together in support of youth engagement in wintertime recreation at a venue focused on culture and connection – the Big Picture. Through a series of films that celebrate the places and activities we hold so dear, the festival promotes environmental awareness, responsible trail use, and backcountry safety. In addition, the BC Film Fest is a super-fun way of ratcheting up the winter stoke and celebrates the winterscapes that make our Valley such a special place,” said MRVBC board president Mark Haberle.

The Waitsfield screening is one stop on BCFF’s global tour, which supports grassroots conservation organizations across the world. Proceeds benefit the Catamount Trail Association’s youth program. Launched in 2011, the CTA’s ski clubs and youth programs provide over 1.300 youth the opportunity to experience outdoor winter recreation via cross-country ski each season, with a focus on partnering with underserved and New American communities. Additionally, the CTA offers over 100 days of free ski tours across Vermont every winter, with outings tailored to all ability levels and all types of backcountry skiing and riding. Collectively, the organization facilitates thousands of skier days every winter through ski clubs, tours, and events. Learn more at https://catamounttrail.org/youth-programs/

Tickets available at https://www.mrvbc.org/tours-events/filmfestival