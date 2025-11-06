The Mad River Valley will usher in the holiday season on November 14–16 with a three-day celebration full of festive events, late-night shopping, community traditions, and family-friendly fun. Organized by the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Retail Council, the Holiday Kickoff Weekend is designed to showcase local retailers and bring neighbors and visitors together to enjoy the magic of the season, Valley-style.

Throughout the weekend, shops across The Valley will offer special hours, unique finds, and plenty of holiday sparkle. The fun begins Friday evening, November 14, when local stores keep their doors open late for shoppers looking to get a head start on holiday lists. Twinkling village streets, friendly merchants, and small-town charm promise to set the tone for a cozy and festive season, said chamber executive director Eric Friedman.

Parents looking for a night out can take advantage of a fun-filled Kids Night at Harwood Union, hosted by the Harwood volleyball team from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Children ages 5 to 12 can enjoy volleyball, face painting, crafts, games, pizza, and more, while adults enjoy a relaxed evening of shopping and dining. The event costs $30 per child ($50 for two), with proceeds supporting the team.

Saturday, November 15, brings a full slate of events. The annual Waitsfield PTO Ski & Skate Sale returns – an eagerly awaited sign that winter is just around the corner. Shoppers can also stop by The Collection for “Playapalooza,” promising family-friendly fun, or visit Blockhouse Studios for a Gnome-Making Workshop where participants can craft a whimsical holiday friend to bring home.

Holiday cheer continues Sunday, November 16, with retail happenings throughout The Valley. From Irasville and Bridge Street to Warren Village and the many charming stops in between, shoppers are encouraged to explore and discover the unique independent stores that give the Mad River Valley its character and heart.

The chamber is introducing a new Mad River Valley Holiday Punch Card program. Participants who visit five participating retailers between November 14 and 16 will be entered into a drawing to win one of several Mad River Valley gift baskets filled with items generously donated by local businesses. Punch cards will be available at shops across The Valley and at the Waitsfield Ski & Skate Sale, with a digital version available via the Discovery Map app. No purchase is necessary, and completed cards may be returned to any participating business or the MRV Welcome Center.

More details – including a full list of participating retailers and gift basket prizes – will be announced soon.

With twinkling lights, community spirit, and an invitation to support local merchants, Holiday Kickoff Weekend is shaping up to be a warm and joyous start to the season. Residents and visitors alike are invited to bundle up, shop small, and celebrate all The Valley has to offer. Get all the latest details at: https://madrivervalley.com/holiday-kickoff-event/