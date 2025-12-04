What began as a joyful homecoming for Sally a retired breeder momma dog newly adopted by a Waitsfield family (Tina and Josh Karl and Pete Stevenson), turned into a tense six-day search after she bolted with her leash on and vanished into the woods by the Warren Dog Park less than 24 hours after arriving at her new home.

With temperatures dropping and snow settling in, volunteers searched for days only capturing sightings of the scared dog. Once engaged, Central Vermont Canine Recovery quickly mobilized. Searchers placed food stations throughout a wooded corridor where Sally had been spotted, noting that she kept circling back to the same patch of forest but remained too frightened to approach anyone.

Patient tracking, trail cameras, and carefully placed feeding areas paid off. On day six, the team executed a successful recovery, safely securing a cold, hungry, but unharmed Sally.

She is now back with her adoptive family, who say they are deeply grateful to the volunteers who refused to give up on her. Sally’s story is already becoming a local reminder of how determined – and compassionate – the community can be when a scared dog needs help finding her way home.

Dog lovers in The Valley have not just one, but two seasoned recovery groups ready to spring into action when a dog goes missing. Both teams move fast, deploying game cameras, bait stations, and humane traps, and they follow specialized protocols designed specifically for safe recovery.

The region is served by Central Vermont Canine Recovery (CVCR), based in South Burlington with strong support throughout The Valley, as well as independent tracker Sue Wear of Northfield, whose experience has guided countless lost dogs home. Adding to the effort, skilled drone operators are often available to support searches from the air, offering another crucial tool when time and temperatures are working against a missing pet.