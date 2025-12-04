Each year Sugarbush inducts a new class into the Wall of Fame. The Sugarbush Wall of Fame was established as part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2018-2019 and annually recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to “cultivating a spirit of lifelong adventure and camaraderie among Sugarbush staff, guests, and the community.”

This year Sugarbush is excited to announce three inductees for this year’s Wall of Fame: Pate Weston, Waitsfield, longtime and current ski instructor; Michael Ware, Warren, owner and operator of the Common Man restaurant for decades; and John Parsons, an essential member of lift operations team for many years.

The three inductees will be celebrated at the Wall of Fame event on Saturday, December 13, at 6 p.m. After the Wall of Fame, Sugarbush will also be hosting the SugarBash featuring The Talking Dreads from 7 to 10 p.m.