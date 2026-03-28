After an eight-year hiatus, the Warren Historical Society (WHS) reconvened on April 16, 2025 and has since then been involved in getting the Blair Barn Museum re-opening as well as planning for the opening of the 1976 Fourth of July Time Capsule and the creation of a new time capsule.

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As part of the reorganizing, new officers were elected, including Jim Crafts (president), Shannon Dunfey Konvicka (vice-president), Brent Adams (secretary), and Reta Goss (treasurer). Additional board members include: Anna Whitlock, Marilyn Gaul, and Will Desmond.

Blair Barn Reopening

On July 4, 2025 the WHS celebrated the soft reopening of the Blair Barn Museum following months of intensive cleanup and organization. Located behind the Town Hall and Library on Main Street, the museum features exhibits chronicling Warren's development from its agricultural origins in East Warren to its emergence as a key contributor to the Mad River Valley’s mill economy. The facility serves as the society's headquarters for organizing artifacts and accepting donations of photographs, diaries, and items of historic interest.

The society adopted a grassroots approach, focusing on membership growth and understanding member skills before launching specific initiatives. Key projects include preserving historical collections, digitizing Vermont Folklore audio interviews, and connecting historic photographs with property owners through modern technology.

Looking to 2026

Planning has begun for opening Warren's 1976 Time Capsule, buried during America's Bicentennial year. This momentous event will offer insights into Warren's past and represents a significant opportunity for community engagement and historical discovery.

Additionally, the society is launching a fundraising campaign during the nation's 250th anniversary to build a display case for Warren's historic 39-star flag, dating from 1888 and discovered in the Town Hall attic in 2008. An article on this flag will appear in a future edition of The Valley Reporter.

The Warren Historical Society meets the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in Warren’s Reta K. Goss Municipal Building. All interested residents are encouraged to attend. During the warmer months, visitors may explore Warren's remarkable heritage at the Blair Barn Museum.

Make a donation or become a member of the society today ($10 annually) at: Warren Historical Society, ℅ Town of Warren, P.O. Box 337, Warren VT. 05674. Make checks to the: Warren Historical Society. Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Explore the website to discover Warren's past:

https://www.warrenvt.org/departments/historical-society/