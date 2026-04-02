Pete is a seven-and-a-half-year-old trained guide dog who needs a new home in the next three weeks. He is the trusted and beloved companion of Fayston resident Jay Gauthier who is blind and relies on a guide dog to get around and manage his life.

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Gauthier lost his sight in a car accident when he was 27. When someone loses their sight, a guide dog becomes more than a pet — that dog becomes one’s lifeline, freedom, and constant companion. For Gauthier, that bond has been everything. Now, he's asking for help.

Pete is a yellow Labrador and soon-to-be-retired guide dog that needs a loving home. He came to the Valley five years ago from The Seeing Eye in Morristown, NJ, the oldest guide dog training school in the world. Pete has been with Gauthier ever since. Recently diagnosed with bladder cancer, Pete is receiving palliative care and responding well to medication, with his condition currently stable. He may have months of good, comfortable living ahead — months that Gauthier said deserve to be filled with warmth, routine, and love.

Photo by Susie Conrad

Gauthier can’t be without a guide dog, and he is making plans for replacing Pete while Pete finds a new home. That’s not easy.

“Pete has been my devoted partner and beloved companion for the past five years, and it breaks my heart to retire him so young. Seeking a peaceful, loving home for him is an act of love. I’m hopeful that someone in our community will offer him the comfort, dignity, and deep care he deserves in this next chapter of his life,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier works to give his dogs a restful retirement after their service. In this case, Pete is retiring early due to his condition. Gauthier must start training with a new guide dog immediately to avoid a full disruption and Pete must find a new home in the next three weeks.

Gauthier will spend four weeks at The Seeing Eye, where trainers evaluate his pace and lifestyle before matching him with a guide dog from a pool of specially bred breeds. After training together on increasingly complex routes, including trails, guide dogs typically work about eight years.

Anyone who has spent five minutes with Pete knows what a remarkable dog he is. His tail wags from the moment he wakes up to the moment he curls up for the night. At 57 pounds of calm, steady devotion, he doesn't ask for much — a bed, a walk, a sunny spot to nap in, and someone nearby to remind him he's cherished.

Photo by Susie Conrad

Pete is well-mannered, fully trained, and housebroken. He is gentle with people of all ages and does well with other calm dogs and cat-friendly households. He thrives in peaceful environments and would be happiest with someone who is home often — a retiree, a remote worker, or a family looking for the quietest, most grateful housemate imaginable.

For the Love of Dogs Vermont is helping Gauthier find the right home for Pete. Carole Moore, For the Love of Dogs said that caring for Pete requires comfort with his medical needs, primarily more frequent bathroom breaks due to his condition.

“Those who have loved a dog through illness know the truth: there is something quietly profound about offering an animal dignity and comfort in their final chapter and honestly, we don't know when that chapter closes for Pete,” Moore said.

“Choosing to welcome Pete isn't just an act of kindness toward a dog. It's an act of kindness toward a neighbor — someone in our community who has relied on Pete's devoted service and now wants nothing more than to know his beloved companion is safe, comfortable, and loved,” said Moore.

“Pete doesn't need forever. He just needs now — a warm home, a gentle hand, and a place where his tail can keep wagging. Time is of the essence as Pete needs to retire to a new home before April 25,” she pointed out.

“If you or someone you know can offer Pete a soft place to land, please reach out. Our community has always shown up for one another. Pete — and the person who loves him — are counting on us to show up again,” Moore added.