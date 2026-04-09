Mad River Valley dog lovers reacted quickly and passionately to the news that Pete, a local seeing eye dog, needed a retirement home, and the calls and emails came from far and wide - the result of which is that Pete has found his home.

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Pete has lived with Fayston resident Jay Gauthier, who is blind, for over seven years. Pete was diagnosed with bladder cancer and is in treatment. His illness requires that Gauthier, who can’t be without a dog, begin the process of working with a new dog in the next few weeks.

The good news is that Pete has found a new home with Tanya and Todd Worden, Waitsfield, who already know Gauthier and who will keep the ties between Gauthier and Pete open.

The Wordens are Lab lovers and the owners of Mad Services who have known Gauthier and his past service dogs for years. The possibility of providing a retirement home for Pete (even before his cancer diagnosis) had long been in the back of their minds. Gauthier has always provided restful retirements for his service dogs after their years of service, and the Wordens had hoped that when the time came for retirement, Pete might join their home.

When they learned of Pete’s situation, they didn’t hesitate. They considered what it would mean—for their home, their pets, and for Pete—and then opened their doors without question.

“Pete is such a lovely dog,” Tanya said. “Todd and I felt it was necessary to provide him with the best life possible.” With a laugh, she added, “We’re going to need a bigger bed.”

When Pete arrived at the Worden’s house to meet his new pack (Nigel, a yellow Lab of the same age, and two kitties Nyah and Tilly), any uncertainty melted away. The dogs ran down the driveway together, shoulder to shoulder, as if they had always belonged to one another. For those watching, it was a moment of pure joy, unmistakable and shared.

“It’s not going to be easy when the time comes,” Tanya said. “But one thing is certain—Pete will live the rest of his life carefree, surrounded by love and full of joy.”

For Gauthier, Pete’s new family brings him relief and gratitude, knowing Pete will be surrounded by familiar faces and a caring environment. After seven plus years in one home, any transition would be difficult—but this one brings comfort, he said.

Gauthier, extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who reached out, offered support, or shared his story.

“It won’t be easy to say goodbye”, he said, but there is deep peace in knowing Pete is heading to a loving home—and with people he already knows.

The response from the community was overwhelming. “We heard from over 20 people from as far away as Pennsylvania who wanted to help Pete,” said Carole Moore of For the Love of Dogs. “The level of compassion and willingness to step up has been incredible.”