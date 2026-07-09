Mad Marathon runners, their families, friends and support crews are arriving in the Mad River Valley this week not only to enjoy the Mad Marathon on Sunday, July 12, but also to explore the Mad River Valley.

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“This year we have runners from almost every state, including Hawaii, four countries, families running together, our youngest runner is 6, the oldest 88, and more Vermonters have joined us running the 5K or 10K. For many other runners, this will be their first visit to Vermont,” said race director and founder Dori Ingalls.

The weekend launches tomorrow, Friday, July 10, with registration and bib pick-up at the race headquarters, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, from 4 to 6 p.m. in tents under the solar canopy.

MAD CARBO

That evening The Inn at the Round Barn Farm hosts a free evening with The Grift, sponsored by Lawson’s Finest Liquids. Music begins at 6 p.m., along with food and beverages available for purchase.

Race registration and bib pick-up continues Saturday, July 11, again at Lawson’s Finest Liquids from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday evening The Inn at the Round Barn Farm will host the Mad Carbo Dinner, which has been said to be “the best in the world” by many runners. Marathon guide and Runzy owner Chuck Engle will host the evening and offer his insight about running.

Sunday morning, the Mad River Green will be staged and ready for runners with the “Finish” chute lined with sponsor banners, state and country flags, along with the well-known Barn Gantry. Medical, food and tents will be ready to receive the Mad Runners, greeted by sportscaster Peter Graves.

ABOVE AND BEYOND

"On behalf of the Mad Marathon Team, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the support of the Mad River Valley community. This will be the 15th annual Mad Marathon and I continue to be amazed. People go above and beyond in so many ways, our runners included. We are fortunate to live in this incredible part of gorgeous Vermont and this weekend we will be sharing it with runners along with their families to welcome guests and show them the meaning of small-town Vermont hospitality,” said Ingalls.

While some roads will be closed on Sunday, July 12, once runners safely pass, the roads will reopen. The Mad Marathon starts at 7 a.m. Roads generally begin to open at 9:45 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURES (Except for local residents)

Sunday, July 12

TIME ROADS – TO/FROM

7-7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Mad River Green South entrance and Slow Road, detour through Bisbee’s parking lot

7:10-7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Slow Road and Bridge Street

7:10 a.m.-1:40 p.m. Bridge Street – between Main Street and Joslin Hill Road

7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Joslin Hill Road

7:25-9:45 a.m. North Road to Carpenter’s Farm

7:35-9:45 a.m. Meadow Road

7:45-10:15 a.m. East Road – out-and-back section

7:50-10:30 a.m. Common Road

8:05 a.m.-1:30 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Joslin Hill Road

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Roxbury Mountain Road

8:10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Main Street – between Mad River Green South entrance and Slow Road (Detour through Mad River Green South entrance – Bisbee car park to Slow Road.)

8:25-11:15 a.m. Roxbury Mountain Road to Senor Road

8:30-11:30 a.m. Senor Road to Fuller Hill Road

8:35-11:45 a.m. Fuller Hill Road to Plunkton Road

8:40 a.m.-noon Plunkton Road to Brook Road

8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. East Warren Road/Roxbury Mountain Road and Brook Road/Plunkton Road

For more information visit: www.madmarathon.com