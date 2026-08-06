Valley property owners have received or are receiving their property tax bills as August begins. In Fayston, education tax rates are up and municipal tax rates are down.

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In Moretown, education tax rates are up and municipal tax rates are down as well.

Here is how it breaks down.

MORETOWN

Moretown’s municipal tax rate this year is $0.35, down from the 2025 rate of $0.46. Moretown’s residential education tax rate this year is $1.2376, up from last year’s residential education tax rate of $1.1867.

Moretown’s nonresidential education tax rate this year is $1.2329, up from last year’s nonresidential education tax rate of $1.1878.

Those rates mean total tax rates for residential properties of $1.5876, down from last year’s $1.6467. Total tax rates for nonresidential properties this year are $1.5829, down from last year’s $1.6478.

Moretown’s common level of appraisal, according to the state, is 93.72%.

FAYSTON

Fayston’s municipal tax rate this year is $0.4056, down from last year’s $0.4101. Fayston’s residential education tax rate this year is $2.4630, up from last year’s $2.2471.

Fayston’s nonresidential education tax rate this year is $2.4537, up from last year’s $2.2491.

Those rates mean total tax rates for residential properties of $2.8686, up from last year’s $2.6572. Total tax rates for nonresidential properties this year are $2.8593, up from last year’s $2.6592.

Fayston’s common level of appraisal, according to the state, is 66.96%.