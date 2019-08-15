HUUSD 2019-2020 bus schedule

The following bus schedule is preliminary and may be adjusted based on ridership when necessary. Please board the bus that covers the route or meet the bus at the designated pickup points closest to your home.

NOTE: There are some changes in bus routes this year. Routes and pick up/drop-off times have changed throughout the district.

Questions? Contact Jess Jarvis or Jen Mitchell at (802) 244-6422.

The departure time from the bus stops can vary by five minutes. Students should be at the bus stop, ready to board the bus at least five minutes before the bus’s expected arrival. This will avoid unnecessary delays for students farther along on the route. Drivers and parents should set their clocks with the WDEV radio time (550AM or 96.1FM). WDEV also announces route delays.

Granville Bus

The HUUSD provides transportation to and from the Granville Town Hall. See Buses No. 14, No. 18, and Warren No. 2. Kindergarten and PreSchool Bus Transportation

Preschool and kindergarten students will only be released into the care of a parent or other authorized caregiver at a designated drop-off point. If the authorized caregiver is not present to receive the child, the child will be returned to the school, and the parent will be contacted to arrange transportation for the child.

Regulations Regarding Personal Property on Buses

Students may only bring items they can carry in a bag and hold on their laps on the school bus. Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations prohibit items in the aisle. Items that interfere with the other riders’ personal space will not be allowed on the school buses. Students are prohibited from bringing on the bus skis, ski poles, snowboards, snowshoes, skateboards, ice skates, ice hockey bags, golf bags and large musical instruments. Parents need to arrange alternative transportation for these items.

Bus No. 1, Waterbury – Butler St./Wallace St./Rte. 2W

AM

6:41 Leave HUHS. Rte. 100N to Rte. 2W. Turn left.

6:54 Subway; travel through town past rotary.

6:58 Maxi’s

6:59 Farr Rd. and Rte. 2.

7:00 Right on Little River Rd. Turn around.

7:03 Right on Rte. 2W.

7:08 Left on Jenny Davis Rd. Turn around to Rte. 2E, with pickups along the way.

7:20 Left on Butler St. to Intervale, to Wallace St. Left on RTE 2 E to Union St.

7:30 Arrive at TBPS. Leave for CBMS with pickup at Rusty Parker Park.

7:35 Arrive at CBMS.

7:46 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:35 Leave CBMS for HUHS on Rte. 100S.

2:52 Leave HUHS on Rte. 100N to CBMS.

3:00 Arrive CBMS. Leave CBMS for TBPS. Drop Bus No. 4 and No. 8 transfers.

3:11 Leave TBPS to Union St. to Butler/Wallace St. loop.

3:16 Right on Rte. 2W with drop-offs along the way (Farr Rd.).

3:26 Little River Rd. to Rte. 2.

3:35 Jenny Davis Rd., turn around to Rte. 2 return.

3:45 Left on Blush Hill Rd. to Michigan Ave. turnaround.

Bus No. 2, Waterbury Center – Rte. 100/Gregg Hill/Guild Hill

AM

6:43 North on Maple Street.

6:46 Right on Guild Hill Road, Maggie’s Way, then right on Rte. 100 North; pickups along Rte. 100.

6:55 Enter Spruce Haven and go around loop.

7:05 Enter north end of Gregg Hill Rd. Continue along the length of the road back to

Rte. 100.

7:21 Right on Rte. 100S at Sunset Dr., Lakeview Terrace, Stowe St., and TBPS.

7:29 Arrive at TBPS.

7:40 Arrive at CBMS. Left onto 100S. Pick-ups along the way to HUHS.

7:47 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:35 Leave CBMS to TBPS. No stops.

2:50 Leave TBPS to Stowe St. to Rte. 100N.

3:00 Right on East Wind Dr. to Rte. 100N.

3:08 Right on Spruce Haven around loop, north on Rte. 100.

3:16 Right on Gregg Hill (at north end).

3:30 Left on 100N.

3:35 Right on Guild Hill.

Bus No. 3, Waterbury Center - Loomis Hill Rd./Shaw Mansion

AM

6:48 Maple Street and Meadow Lane

6:49 Left on Loomis Hill.

6:50 Right on Valley View Rd.

6:53 Left on Shaw Mansion.

7:00 Left on Loomis Hill.

7:12 Left on Maple St.

7:14 Left on Guptil Rd.

7:20 Left on Rte. 100S.

7:30 Arrive at TBPS.

NOTE: HS students transfer to No. 4, No. 23, or No. 8 at TBPS. Does not go to HUHS.

Leave TBPS for CBMS; pick up along Main St., Rusty Parker Park.

7:36 Arrive at CBMS.

PM

2:35 Leave CBMS to TBPS. No stops.

2:50 Leave TBPS to Union St., to Rte. 100N.

2:58 Right on Guptil Rd. to Hollow Rd. to Howard Ave.

3:08 Metayer Court.

3:10 Left on Maple St. to Mountainview Dr., turn around.

3:15 Left on Loomis Hill. Right on Valley View Rd.

3:25 Left on Shaw Mansion Rd.

3:29 Left on Loomis Hill.

Bus No. 4, Waterbury/Waterbury Center - Blush Hill/Guptil Rd./Maple St.

AM

7:02 Left on Blush Hill Rd. from 100N. Pick up students on the east side of the road.

7:12 Turn around at Michigan Ave. Pick up students on the west side of the road.

7:26 Arrive at TBPS.

7:35 Arrive at CBMS.

7:50 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:35 Leave CBMS to TBPS. (no stops)

2:50 Leave TBPS with stops on Stowe St., East St., and Rolling Meadows.

2:55 Continue to Blush Hill Rd.

3:05 Lonesome Trail to turnaround at W. Pinnacle Rd. Return to Blush Hill Rd.

3:15 Left on Blush Hill Rd. to Michigan Ave. turnaround.

3:22 Return empty to TBPS to pick up HS students for Waterbury Center.

3:33 Take Rte. 100N to Guptil Rd.

3:38 Transfer HS students for Bus No. 8 at the Waterbury Center Park. Left on Maple St. to Mountainview Dr.

3:50 Right on Valley View Rd. to Shaw Mansion Rd.

3:53 Right on Guild Hill to Maggie’s Way stop.

Bus No. 7, Waterbury - Perry Hill/Shaw Mansion/Ripley Rd.

AM

6:55 Leave Sweet Rd. from Sweet Rd./Dundalk Rd. intersection.

6:56 Left on Ripley Rd. to Kneeland Flats Rd.

7:09 Left on Perry Hill Rd.

7:21 Left on Lincoln St.

7:25 Arrive at TBPS. Drop off and pick up.

7:35 Arrive at CBMS.

7:45 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:35 Leave CBMS to Main St., Duxbury, to Main St. Waterbury, Union St., to TBPS, with stops along the way.

2:50 Leave TBPS to Lincoln St., Perry Hill Rd.

3:06 Henry Hough/Perry Hill Rd.

3:10 Right on Kneeland Flats Rd., to Shaw Mansion Rd.; turnaround at Shaw Heights, left on Kneeland Flats Rd., to Ripley Rd.

3:20 Snow Hill Rd.

3:25 Right on Sweet Rd.

3:30 Sweet Rd. turnaround (intersection of Dundalk Rd.).

Bus No. 8, Waterbury – Kneeland Flats, Shaw Mansion, Ripley Rd

AM

7:00 Leave Shaw Mansion turnaround, right on Kneeland Flats Rd.

7:06 Right into Kneeland Flats Trailer Park.

7:13 Left on Twin Peaks; turn around. Return to Guptil Rd. to Rte. 100S.

7:25 Arrive at TBPS.

7:35 Arrive at CBMS.

7:45 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:35 Leave CBMS to TBPS. No Stops.

2:50 Leave TBPS.

2:53 Travel to Winooski St. and Main Street.

2:57 Right on Guptil Rd. to Kneeland Flats Rd. to Twin Peaks turnaround.

3:15 Left to Kneeland Flats Trailer Park.

3:19 Left on Shaw Mansion to turn around, if necessary.

3:25 Meet Bus No. 4 at Center Park for HS transfers.

3:35 Travel Kneeland Flats Rd., Shaw Mansion Rd. and Ripley Rd.

3:40 Continue to Sweet Rd. to Dundalk turnaround.

3:55 Left on Perry Hill Rd.

Bus No. 24, Waterbury Village and Waterbury Center/Rte. 100

AM

7:05 Leave Hong Kong Restaurant (Laurel Lane) north on Rte. 100. Right on Howard Avenue.

7:10 Left on Hollow Road. Left on Rte. 100S.

7:14 Left on East Wind Drive (Lea Haven Trailer Park) turnaround. Travel south on Rte. 100 to Stowe Street to TBPS.

7:30 Arrive at TBPS.

NOTE: Drop all TBPS and CBMS students. Pick up HS students. Express bus to HUHS.

7:50 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:52 Leave HUHS. Right on Rte. 100N.

3:02 Arrive at CBMS. Continue to Cobb Hill.

3:07 Left on Main St., Rte. 100N with stops through Waterbury Village.

3:14 Right on Rte. 100N with stops along the way.

3:33 Left on Gregg Hill, with stops along the way, to Rte. 100S.

NOTE: This is the only HUHS bus that makes stops through Main St., Waterbury, in the PM.

Bus No. 9, Duxbury - River Rd./Camel's Hump Rd.

AM

7:04 Leave Scrabble Hill Rd. turnaround; pick up students along the way.

7:12 Right on River Rd.

7:22 Left on Winooski St. to right on Main St. to left on Stowe St.

7:30 Arrive at TBPS.

7:35 Arrive at CBMS.

7:45 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:52 Leave HUHS to CBMS. Pickups and transfers for Bus No. 11.

3:03 Leave CBMS for TBPS via Main St. Duxbury, Main St., Waterbury, and Stowe St.

3:12 Arrive at TBPS. Transfer students to Bus No. 4 for Waterbury Center.

3:15 Left on Stowe St. to Main St and Winooski St.

3:25 Right on River Rd. to Camel’s Hump Rd. with stops along the way.

3:32 Left on Camel’s Hump Rd.

3:37 Turn around at Scrabble Hill Rd.

3:46 Right on River Rd.

Bus No. 11, Duxbury - Crossett Hill Rd./Stevens Brook Rd./Rte. 100

AM

6:36 Right onto Dowsville Rd. Turnaround at HCLC; return to Rte. 100S.

6:38 Right on Ward Hill Road to turnaround. Left on Rte. 100N.

6:45 Right on Stevens Brook Rd. to turnaround at town line.

6:53 Right on Rte. 100N.

6:58 Left on Crossett Hill Rd.; pick up students on the north side of road.

7:08 Turn around at Devlin Rd. with pickups on way down.

7:09 Left on Main St. Duxbury back to Rte. 100.

7:14 Left on Main St. Waterbury.

7:20 Arrive at TBPS.

7:35 Arrive at CBMS.

7:45 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:50 Leave TBPS to CBMS with students for Main St., Waterbury and Duxbury, Crossett Hill Rd., Stevens Brook Rd., and Rte. 100, south of CBMS.

3:05 Leave CBMS after receiving transfers from Bus No. 1.

3:07 Right on Crossett Hill Rd.

3:15 Turn around at Devlin Rd. back to Rte. 100S.

3:32 Left on Stevens Brook Rd.; turn around at town line, go back to Rte. 100S.

3:40 Drop at Dowsville Rd.

3:43 Right on Ward Hill Road. Travel to turnaround, then return to Rte. 100N.

3:53 Remaining stops on Rte. 100N.

Bus No. 12, Fayston – Rte. 17/Bragg Hill/Ctr. Fayston Rd./N. Fayston Rd.

AM

No bus No. 12; see bus No. 13 AM for pickups along this route.

PM

2:15 Leave Warren Elementary to Fayston.

2:32 Right out of Fayston School on German Flats Rd. to Mt. Ellen Rd. turnaround.

2:36 Manlin Rd. turnaround; right on German Flats Rd. to Rte. 17. Left on Rte. 17 to The Battleground turnaround.

2:45 The Battleground turnaround.

2:52 Left on Rte. 100N; left on Bragg Hill Rd.

2:58 Turnaround at Stagecoach Rd. or Phen Basin Rd.

3:05 Left on Kew-Vasseur Rd.

3:10 Right on Center Fayston Rd. to turnaround at Carey Strong Rd.

3:21 Sharpshooters Rd./N. Fayston Rd. intersection.

3:27 Nelson Farm Rd.

3:30 Fayston Municipal Offices.

Bus No. 13, Fayston - N. Fayston Rd./Kew-Vasseur/Bragg Hill Rd.

AM

6:25 Travel 100S to N. Fayston Rd.

6:40 Sharpshooters Rd. to Center Fayston Rd.

6:43 Continue on Center Fayston Rd. to Carey Strong Rd. turnaround.

6:54 Left on Kew-Vasseur Rd.

7:00 Turn right on Bragg Hill Rd. to turnaround at Phen Basin.

7:14 Arrive at Moulton Rd. Right on Rte. 17.

7:20 The Battleground turnaround.

7:23 Right on German Flats Rd.

7:24 Arrive at Fayston Elementary.

7:25 Leave Fayston Elementary for Warren.

7:41 Arrive at Warren Elementary.

Fayston Elementary Route

PM

2:25 Leave Fayston Elementary with stops through Waitsfield Village.

2:36 Arrive at Waitsfield Elementary w/WASP students. Right on Rte. 100S.

2:39 Left on to Airport Rd. and turnaround at Mad River Park.

2:43 Small Dog Electronics.

2:51 Arrive at HUHS for HS student pick up.

HUHS Students to Fayston.

2:53 Depart HUHS with stops along Rte. 100S.

3:00 Right on North Fayston Rd.

3:15 Sharpshooters Rd. Turn right on Center Fayston Rd.

3:27 Carey Strong turnaround.

3:30 Left on Kew-Vasseur Rd., right on Bragg Hill Rd. to turnarounds at Stagecoach Rd./Phen Basin Rd., back along Bragg Hill Rd. to Rte. 100.

3:40 Right on Rte. 17.

3:46 Turnaround at The Battleground, right on German Flats Rd.

3:50 Mount Ellen turnaround.

3:52 Manlin Rd. turnaround.

Bus No. 14, Granville, Warren and Waitsfield

AM

6:55 Leave Granville Town Hall. Travel Rte. 100N to Information Center, Warren.

7:15 Receive/transfer HUHS students from Warren No. 2. Elementary students transfer to Warren No. 2.

7:25 Warren Store pickup (HS students only). Travel Rte. 100N with stops along the way.

NOTE: Waitsfield Elementary students from Warren town line to Waitsfield Elementary ride this bus in the AM.

7:35 Arrive at Waitsfield Elementary; drop Waitsfield Elementary students.

7:45 Arrive at HUHS.

Waitsfield Elementary Route

PM

2:30 Leave Waitsfield Elementary. Right on Rte. 100N to Tremblay Rd.

2:36 Turnaround at town garage; return to Rte. 100N.

2:39 Left on Riverview Rd., turnaround, north on Rte. 100 with stops along the way.

2:46 Arrive at HUHS.

HUHS Students to Warren, Waitsfield and Granville.

2:52 Depart HUHS along Rte. 100S with stops through Waitsfield Village.

3:07 ICS, Rte. 100S with stops along the way.

3:18 Arrive at Information Center, Warren. Transfer all students to Warren No. 2.

Bus No. 15, Route 100/Waitsfield Common

AM

6:38 Rte. 100S to Tremblay Rd.

6:48 Right on North Rd. Right on Joslin Hill Rd.

6:57 Left on East Warren Rd. Left on Common Rd.

7:12 Right on East Rd. Right on Long Rd.

7:17 Turn around at the end of Long Rd.

7:25 Right on North Rd. Left on Tremblay Rd.

7:35 Left on Rte. 100S.

7:38 Arrive at Waitsfield Elementary. Drop off and pick up HS students.

7:40 Leave Waitsfield Elementary for HUHS with stops along Rte. 100N, as needed.

7:50 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:30 Leave Waitsfield Elementary. Left on Rte. 100S to Our Lady of the Snows.

2:38 Left into Fiddler’s Green (Mad Meadows), Rte. 100N. Left on Old County (Loop) Rd. Left on Main Street.

2:43 Right on Tremblay Rd. Right on North Rd.

2:48 Right on Joslin Hill Rd.

2:51 Left on Brook Rd.

2:55 Right on Common Rd. to Ryle Rd. turnaround.

3:10 Right on East Rd.

3:16 Turn around at Long Rd.

3:20 Right on North Rd.

3:25 Turn around at Loose Cow Lane.

3:34 Arrive at intersection of Center Fayston Rd. and Strong Rd.

Bus No. 16, Warren, Waitsfield HS – E. Warren Rd./Plunkton Rd.

AM

6:48 Alpine Village; leave Willow St. with stops along Plunkton Rd. to Fuller Hill.

6:56 Right on Fuller Hill. Right on Prickly Mountain Rd.

7:03 Chatfield Rd. turnaround.

7:07 Left on Fuller Hill Rd. Right on Plunkton Rd. Right on Brook Rd.

7:11 Left on Airport Rd. Turn around at Old Orchard Way. Return to the four corners.

7:16 Arrive at four corners for HS pickups.

7:18 Left on E. Warren Rd.

7:25 Right on Common Rd. with stops along the way. North Rd. to Left on Tremblay Rd. to Right on Rte. 100N.

7:45 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:53 Leave HUHS, Rte. 100S. Left on Tremblay Rd. Right on North Rd.

3:10 Left on Common Rd.

3:17 Left on E. Warren Rd. to four corners at Airport Rd.

3:24 Right on Airport Rd.; turn around at Laflame Rd.

3:25 Travel back to four corners. Right on E. Warren Rd.

3:30 Left on Brook Rd. Left on Plunkton Rd.

3:35 Right on Prickly Mountain Rd.

3:38 Turn around at Chatfield Rd. Left on Fuller Hill Rd.

3:40 Left on Plunkton Rd. to Alpine Village.

3:50 Continue down Plunkton Rd to Rte. 100N; return to HUHS.

Bus No. 17, Waitsfield

AM

6:45 Turn left on Pony Farm Rd. to North Road to Meadow Rd.

6:55 Left on RTE 100S. Right on Riverview Rd., turn around at Wallis Dr. Right on Rte. 100S.

7:00 Right on Old County Rd. (Loop Rd.) Right on Rte. 100S to Fiddler’s Green.

7:08 Left in Fiddler's Green, then north on Rte. 100 with stops through Waitsfield village.

7:12 Right on Rte. 100 with stops at Champlain Farms and Big Picture.

7:20 Arrive at Fayston Elementary. Pick up Waitsfield and HS students. Right on Rte. 100N with stops along the way to Waitsfield.

7:33 Arrive at Waitsfield Elementary.

7:34 Leave Waitsfield Elementary for HUHS with stops along the way.

7:42 Arrive HUHS.

PM

2:53 Leave HUHS. Left on Rte. 100S, with stops on Riverview Rd. turnaround.

3:01 Right on Rte. 100S.

3:10 Right on Old County Rd.

3:13 Drop off at Waitsfield Elementary. Turn right on Rte. 100N.

3:15 Right on Tremblay Rd. Right on North Rd.

3:20 Meet Bus No. 15 at Common Rd. and Joslin Hill Rd. intersection. Transfer HS students going to East Rd. and Long Rd.

3:22 Travel down Joslin Hill Rd.

3:29 Left on E. Warren Rd.

3:30 Left on Common Rd.

Bus No. 18, Granville (PM only)

AM

Students from Granville area ride Bus No. 14 in the morning.

PM

2:25 Leave Waitsfield Elementary to Rte. 100S to Warren Elementary.

2:35 Leave Warren Elementary to Rte. 100S.

2:55 Arrive at Granville Town Hall. Drop elementary students.

3:18 Arrive at Warren Store for HS transfers from Warren No. 2.

3:45 Arrive at Granville Town Hall.

Bus No. 19, Moretown - Rte. 100B, River Rd., Jones Brook Rd.

AM

6:54 Leave Lynch Hill Rd./Jones Brook Rd turnaround.

7:03 Left on River Rd.

7:13 Left on Rte. 100B (south).

7:25 Arrive at Moretown Elementary. Drop off and pick up HUHS students.

7:33 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:35 Leave Moretown Elementary. Right on 100B, with stops throughout the village.

2:42 Left on Stevens Brook Rd. to Rte. 100S.

3:00 Arrive at HUHS for HS pickups.

3:04 Left on Rte. 100S. Left on Rte. 100B with drop-offs.

3:05 Arrive at Moretown Elementary. Drop off HS students to Bus No. 21. Continue north on Rte. 100B with drop-offs along the way to Stevens Brook Rd.

3:12 Left on to Stevens Brook Road. Turn around at town line turnaround above Batt Matterson and return to Rte. 100B.

3:17 Left on Rte. 100B N with drop-offs along the way.

3:27 Right on to River Rd.

3:35 Right on to Jones Brook Rd.

3:45 Done at Cook Rd.

NOTE: HUHS PM students for Maplewood Common and Quenneville Rd. ride bus No. 19.

Bus No. 20, Moretown - Stevens Brook Rd./Rte. 2 to Middlesex/Moretown Common

AM

6:45 From 100B north, turn left on Stevens Brook Road.

6:53 Right on Rte. 100N.

6:55 Stop at Cobb Hill Rd. Right on Rte. 2 with stops along the way to 100B S.

7:13 Right on 100B S.

7:14 Left on Moretown Common Rd.

7:26 Right on Moretown Mountain Rd. Left on 100B.

7:30 Arrive at Moretown Elementary. Drop off and pick up HUHS students.

7:36 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:35 Leave Moretown Elementary to Pony Farm Rd. (if necessary)

2:40 Right on Meadow Rd. to Rte. 100S to Airport Rd. turnaround.

2:45 Arrive at HUHS.

2:53 Right on Rte. 100N, with drop-offs along the way.

3:00 Left on Main St., Duxbury to Rte. 100N.

3:02 Arrive at Cobb Hill Rd. Right on Rte. 2 E.

3:08 Gallagher Acres

3:15 Miner Rd.

3:20 Foggy Mountain Dr.

3:30 Lover’s Lane.

Bus No. 21, Moretown - Mountain Rd./Moretown Common Area

AM

6:48 Leave McGibbons Rd. Turn around on Moretown Mountain Rd.

7:01 Right on Hathaway Rd. Right on Howes Rd.

7:07 Keep right on Howes Rd.

7:10 Right on Moretown Mountain Rd. Left on South Hill Rd.

7:15 Turn around at Paddy Hill Rd. Continue on South Hill Rd.

7:20 Left on Moretown Mountain Rd. to Moretown Elementary.

7:27 Arrive at Moretown Elementary. Drop off and pick up any HS students.

7:35 Arrive at HUHS.

PM

2:35 Leave Moretown Elementary. Right on Moretown Mountain Rd., with Moretown Elementary students only.

2:37 Left on Moretown Common Rd.

2:47 Turn around at Honan Rd.

2:50 Left on Howes Rd.

2:54 Right on Moretown Mountain Rd

2:56 Left on South Hill Rd. to Paddy Hill turnaround.

3:05 Hathaway Rd.

3:10 Arrive at Moretown Elementary to pick up HS students from bus No. 19.

3:14 Right on Moretown Mountain Rd. Left on Moretown Common Rd.

3:18 Turnaround at Honan Rd. and travel back to four corners.

3:30 Left on Howes Rd.

3:35 Right on Moretown Mountain Rd.

3:36 Left on South Hill Rd. to turnaround at Paddy Hill Rd.

3:40 Right on Moretown Mountain Rd.

3:48 McGibbons Rd. turnaround.

Warren No. 1 – Brook Rd./E. Warren Rd./Plunkton Rd.

AM

6:25 Leave Warren School.

6:31 Turn around at triangle of Fuller Hill and Fuller Farm Rd.

6:38 Right on Plunkton Rd. to Willow St. turnaround. Pickups on Plunkton Rd. Right on Brook Rd.

6:53 Left on Airport Rd.

6:55 Turnaround at airport entrance.

7:00 Left on E. Warren Rd. to Wadhams Stable turnaround, with pickups along the way.

7:06 Left on Roxbury Gap Rd. Right on Senor Rd. Continue to Prickly Mountain Rd.

7:16 Arrive at Chatfield Rd. turnaround.

7:20 Left on Fuller Hill Rd. Right on Plunkton. Left on Brook Rd.

7:30 Arrive at Warren School.

PM

2:34 Leave Warren Elementary and turn left on Brook Rd.

2:40 Arrive at four corners intersection (Brook Rd./Airport/Roxbury Gap/E. Warren Rd.)

2:44 Continue to Cider Hill turnaround. Return down E. Warren Rd.

2:48 Right on Airport Rd. to turnaround. Return to four corners.

2:56 Right on Brook Rd. and left on Plunkton Rd., with stops along the way.

2:59 Right on Fuller Hill Rd. to Anne Burns Rd. turnaround.

3:00 Straight through intersection, continue on Fuller Hill.

3:01 Fuller Hill Rd. stops to turnaround.

3:08 Turn around at Chatfield Rd.

3:15 Left on Plunkton Rd.

3:17 Stops through Alpine Village. Continue to Rte. 100 and return to Warren School.

Warren No. 2 – Lincoln Gap/West Hill/Inferno Rd./Sugarbush Access Rd.

AM

6:53 Right on Lincoln Gap Rd.

6:55 Right on West Hill Rd.

7:00 Left on Inferno Rd.

7:05 Turn around at fire station.

7:06 Left on Sugarbush Access Rd., with pickups along the way.

7:15 Arrive at Rte. 100 Information Center. Transfer HS students to Bus No. 14 going to HUHS and receive Granville’s elementary students from Bus No. 18.

7:20 Leave Information Center and travel south on Rte. 100.

7:23 Right on Ellen Ln.

7:25 Left on W. Hill Rd.

7:27 Left on Main St. Left on School Rd.

7:30 Arrive at Warren Elementary.

PM

2:38 Leave Warren Elementary. Right on Brook Rd. Right on Main St.

2:40 Right on Rte. 100N to Ellen Ln.

2:42 Left on Ellen Ln. Left on W. Hill Rd. to Rte. 100.

2:45 Main St. Warren

2:47 Right on Rte. 100N.

2:48 Left on Lincoln Gap Rd.

2:52 Turn around at Hanks Rd.

2:56 Left on West Hill Rd.

3:01 Left on Inferno Rd.

3:05 Turn around at fire station.

3:08 Left on Sugarbush Access Rd., with stops along the way.

3:15 Right on Rte. 100S to Information Center. Receive HS students from Bus No. 14. Travel Rte. 100S to The Warren Store.

3:20 Arrive at The Warren Store. Transfer all Granville HS students to Bus No. 18.

3:23 Left on Lincoln Gap Rd.

3:26 Right on West Hill Rd.

3:29 Right on Inferno Rd.

3:31 Left on Golf Course Rd. turnaround (if necessary); back to West Hill/Inferno Rd.

3:35 Sugarbush Village turnaround at the fire station

3:40 Wheeler Brook Apartments

3:43 Terra Rosa Restaurant

Bus No. 15, Waitsfield PreK: Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Coming soon

Bus No. 15, Waitsfield PreK: Tuesday/Thursday/Friday

Coming soon