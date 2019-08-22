Thirteen Harwood Union students are among the 396 Vermont high school students who graduated from the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV) this summer. GIV hosts intensive, hands-on learning experiences for young artists and learners on college campuses throughout Vermont. These programs provide the opportunity for students to dig into a topic they are passionate about, experience life on a college campus, and make new friends from all over the state.

Fourth from left, Laili Iskandarova

Harwood students and their areas of study were Owen Edgcomb, technology, design and coding; Laili Iskandarova, health and medicine; Sophie Krotinger, engineering; Aliza Levey, current issues and youth activism; Avery Murphy, technology, design and coding; August Peterson, technology, design and coding; John Peterson, environmental science and technology; Noah Schwartz, technology, design and coding; Sarah Sinnott, health and medicine; Levi Smith, architecture, design and building; Lillian Vasseur, arts; Silas Yonkman, architecture, design and building; and Willa Yonkman, young writers.

Students apply to the competitive Governor’s Institutes through their schools. Learn more at www.giv.org or call 802-865-4448 for more information.