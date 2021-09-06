Last week, The Valley Reporter reported on several of the new teachers joining the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) this year. Here are additional new teachers in the district.

Advertisement

Molly Clark joins the Harwood community as the vocal music teacher at Harwood Union Middle/High School. After graduating from Northfield High School, Clark attended Gettysburg College and graduated with a Bachelors of Music Education. She taught fifth- to 12th-grade choir at Montpelier and Roxbury public schools for four years. During the last four years, she has been actively engaged in youth theater around central Vermont as the music director for the MHS Masque Theater Club, MSMS Drama Club, Montpelier Performing Arts Company and Chandler Center for the Arts Summer Youth Musical. Outside of teaching music, she loves outdoor sports, cooking, reading and performing.

Stefanie Seng is the new full-time counselor at The Warren SchooI. Seng has spent the last five years as a school counselor in the Barre district and lives in Waterbury Village. After getting a bachelor's in theater and acting as a career for four years, she realized a passion for helping young folks going through difficult times. She has worked in many outdoor therapeutic environments before deciding that school counseling was the right fit. What followed was a Masters in School Counseling from UVM. Seng uses skills in acting, improv, art and outdoor healing to create meaningful social and emotional learning experiences for children. Coming from a career and technical background, Seng also realizes the connection between skill-building and experiential learning and the career opportunities that students will be open to pursuing as they get into high school and adulthood.

Katie Green is the new kindergarten teacher at Brookside Primary. This will be her sixth year of teaching. She was born in Orlando, Florida, and raised in Vermont. She loves to take her dog on adventures, visit with friends, ski in the winter and explore Vermont.

Phil Stolz joins Harwood Union High School as the school nurse. He is a graduate of Norwich University with both undergrad and graduate degrees and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He has worked primarily in home health care but started school nursing last year in the Mt. Abe school district. He lives in Hinesburg with his wife and two children.