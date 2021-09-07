Advertisement

New staff and students at Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS) in Fayston are getting to know each other with school back in session for the year. New staff members include:

Laura Jackson (seventh- and eighth-grade science and chemistry teacher) recently completed her Master of Science degree in environmental studies from Antioch University with an additional certificate in climate change education. An avid outdoors woman, Jackson spent part of this summer working as a field science instructor and sea kayak guide for an all-girls’ program at the International Arctic Research Center based in Fairbanks, Alaska. For the past 10 years she has found ways to couple her outdoor skills in sea kayaking, sailing, backpacking and skiing with work as a naturalist, researcher, conservationist and educator. Her passion for the natural world informs her approach to teaching science and her desire to bring meaningful, project-based learning and leadership experiences to her students. While chemistry will be her primary focus to start the 2021 year, GMVS is looking forward to expanding its science curriculum.

Mariah Hostetter (calculus teacher and learning services tutor) joined the GMVS community in 2021 to teach calculus and tutor in the learning services program. She grew up in Virginia and studied mathematics and economics at Virginia Tech before receiving an MS in mathematics at the University of New Hampshire. Prior to GMVS, she taught at Lawrence Academy and Buckingham, Browne & Nichols School in Massachusetts before teaching locally at Montpelier High School in Vermont. In addition to her love of teaching and outdoor education, she enjoys helping and talking with students about social justice issues. She lives in Waterbury Center with her husband Andrew, daughter Heidi and dog Nori. She is skier and also enjoys mountain biking, canoeing, singing in the rain and experimenting in the kitchen.

Nick Caycedo (theater director) holds a BFA in acting from Ithaca College and is a practicing actor, choreographer and director with an array of off-Broadway and regional experiences. He moved back to Colchester full time in the spring of 2020 and since then has been working with high school students directing for both Very Merry Theater in Burlington, Vermont, and local high school productions. A Vermont native, Caycedo is familiar with the Mad River Valley, having performed in several shows at the Skinner Barn. He is excited to share his passion for musical theater with the GMVS community.

Josh Klevans (director of finance and operations) comes to GMVS directly from Wildcat Ski Resort where he served as general manager for the last year. Prior to Wildcat, Klevans held several positions for Vail Resorts focused on health, safety and risk management at Mount Sunapee, Okemo and Stowe and the corporate office in Broomfield, Colorado. He manages GMVS buildings and grounds, oversees risk management and safety, supports day-to-day school operations and works closely with the business office. He is thrilled to return to Vermont and, specifically, the Mad River Valley with his family.

Gaby Zimbron (athletic trainer) is a Vermont native who is excited to join the GMVS community after graduating from the University of Vermont and working as an athletic trainer and Spanish teacher at Proctor Academy in New Hampshire. She brings with her experience working with athletes participating in traditional sports, as well as equestrian, white-water kayaking, mountain and road cycling and high-level skiing (Eastern USSA/FIS) and snowboarding. She is excited to explore the Mad River Valley by bike (road, gravel and MTB), snowshoe and snowboard. A self-described “cyclopath,” Gaby biked across the country with the nonprofit Bike & Build in 2017, and raced up the Mount Washington Auto Road in 2019. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, cooking and baking, and traveling when she can.

Sarah Duffy (dorm parent) graduated from GMVS in 2012 and went on to study education at UVM. Her work has taken her into a variety of roles working with students with disabilities, both in schools and independently, and she was also a longtime coach at the GMVS Ski Club. She is a natural for the role of dorm parent and will ensure a healthy and productive home environment for her residents.

Danny Duffy (dorm parent) graduated from GMVS in 2012, before spending a post graduate year training here and attending a variety of national team camps. He was named to the U.S. Ski Team in 2014 and also skied for St. Michael’s College until he graduated in 2018. While his day job is working for a Swedish health care company specializing in advanced wound care, he is looking forward to working with GMVS student-athletes in his dorm and, inevitably, on the basketball court in his free time.