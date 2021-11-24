These poems are written by fifth- and sixth-grade students from Moretown Elementary and are inspired by students’ read aloud book, "Missing Mike" by Shari Green, a middle grade novel written in verse/poetry. The main character, Cara and her family, have recently evacuated their house due to forest fires. Cara is struggling not only because she is worried about losing her home, but also because her dog went missing right before they evacuated, and she had to leave without him. Cara spends a lot of the book thinking about what home means to her and to others and comes to the conclusion that although it can mean the house you live in, it often means so much more. Moretown tudents started their poems with the phrase "home is" and came up with their own ideas of what home means to them. They also focused on using descriptive language and learned about the structure of poetry, using other poems and picture books about home for more ideas.
Home Somewhere
Home
is somewhere where
I feel safe
Somewhere warm
Somewhere relaxing
Home is somewhere where
my family is
Somewhere fun
Somewhere imperfect
Home is somewhere where
I come back too again and again
Somewhere to make memories
Somewhere that I can be happy
Home is somewhere where
There is chalk in the air
Somewhere that I trust
Somewhere that I am familiar with
Home is somewhere I can call Home
- Lily
Home is Great!
Home is warm. The sunshine in the air outside hits my skin with
the warmth of the summer.
Home is where I feel safe.
Like nobody can hurt me.
Home is where my dogs are playing and resting,
napping and eating.
Home is where my mom is working,
and bringing the dogs out to play ball.
We walk down to the end of the
property
and
bring them to the brook in the
summer.
Home is where my mom and I practice softball.
We do softball in the summer and
jujitsu all year round.
Home is where I bring the dogs out to play,
to get some fresh air,
to be free.
Home is where my dogs jump on me when I get home,
jumping and wagging their tail,
so happy to see me.
Home is life.
- Jane
Everything
Home is
the gym, my house.
Home is with family,
with friends, with pets.
Home is comfortable,
messy,
weird, fun.
Home is where you can let all your feelings out,
where important things and people are.
Home is my room.
Home is love.
Home is where you stand.
Home is what you want it to be.
Home is
EVERYTHING.
- Alayna
FEELING WELCOME
Home is curling up
by the fire with a cup of
tea
a good book
and my cat sleeping soundly next to me.
Home is the smell of cookies
baking in the
Oven and my mom turning on
music.
Home is feeding the animals
walking the dogs
and spending time with
my family.
to see my aunt
And spending time with her in my
second home.
Home is making dinner for my dad
and putting meatloaf in
the oven and
soup on the stove.
Home is coming back from school
taking a bath and
Sitting down with
a glass of ice tea
and a Garfield book.
Home is traveling to Maryland
Home is taking a walk in the woods
in the fall brisk air
And listening to music
while I walk.
Home is moretown
where I go to school
and work
on projects to learn.
Home is safe
warm, and
comforting with a
song in my heart.
- Trinity
Howes Farm
Home is my farm
where my cows are
and where my family is.
Home is where it's warm
and heated by the woodstove.
Home is 235 acres of trees and fields.
Home is where I grew up.
Home is where the deer walk in.
Home is an old dirt road.
Home is a barn built in 1903.
Home is where
my dad and I drink our coffee
on early mornings.
Home is where my grandparents live
and where my cousins can stay.
Home is where my friends are
- Max
Being 20 Feet Up
Home is being 20 feet up in a tree
Home is being 20 feet high swaying in the wind
Home is watching a deer walk in
out of the corner of your eye
Home is loving walking out of your house in the morning to go hunting and seeing
your breath
Home is on an old
dirt road
Home is where my friends can come over and do wheelies on my four-wheeler
Home is where I can go for walks with my shotgun and shoot some squirrels and partridge
Home is just walking out of my home and being able to just throw cans up in the air
and shoot
Home is getting home from school and seeing a huge buck on the old dirt road
Home is getting home late at night and seeing that huge buck on your lawn
Home is stapling a target onto your tree
and setting up your shooting table and shooting
Home is where my family is
Home is where my friends are
- Mason
Being Athletic
Home is
winning a hockey game
and feeling amazed that I won
Home is
getting aggressive
in soccer
Home is
playing games
with my friends
Home is
hanging out
with my family
Home is
playing with my dog
and
talking to
her
Home is
riding dirt bikes
- Chase
H o c k e y
Home is hockey
Home is a good save
Home is my hockey gear
Home is the fireplace and the TV
Home is lacrosse
Home is my dogs
Home is my newts
Home is my hockey team
Home is school
Home is my home
Home is math
Home is my dad
Home is my mom
Home is my brother
- Aiden