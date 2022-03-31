Harwood Union High School Theater present this year's musical “Disney’s Freaky Friday”, April 7-9. After a canceled production in the spring of 2020 and an off-site, outdoor musical in 2021, this year's homecoming performances feel extra special said director Scott Weigand. The Harwood stage is once again open to the community with full audience capacity.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney film, it is a heartfelt, comedic and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

The cast of over 30 seventh- through 12th-graders is led by senior Wanda Sullivan as Katherine and freshman Zoe Blackman as Ellie. They are supported by freshmen Aiden Heath and Christopher Cummiskey and seventh-grader Tarin Askew. Also featured are seniors Danielle Shea, Claudia Derryberry and Allie Brooks and juniors Mia LaPointe, Annie McMillion and Abigail Holter.

Weigand, music director Molly Clark and orchestra director Chris Rivers guide the students through this show, full of modern music, and a story that audiences of all ages can connect with. This is a family-friendly show. Masking is encouraged!

Performances take place April 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m., and April 9 at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Saturday matinee will feature a presentation by Chris Rivers and the orchestra, and a meet and greet with the cast for kids on stage. Tickets are available at the door, cash or check $10 for adults, and $5 for students.