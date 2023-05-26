Something colorful is shaping up at Moretown Elementary School. Waitsfield artist Bette Ann Libby is the artist in residence and is helping students create their own permanent mosaic installation at the school. Libby is a painter, mosaic and ceramic artist who has created many installations throughout the country.

Work began with approximately 80 Moretown students on Friday, May 12. On Tuesday, May 16, more than 80 students worked on placing and cementing shards of ceramic materials to construct the mosaic. An adult-only volunteer grouting session continued last week.

“The mural depicts Moretown at different times of the year. The 78-inch-wide by 48-inch-high mosaic will be permanently installed in the library!” Libby said. “I am inviting my adult mosaic workshop students, who I now refer to as my studio assistants, to help. It is a truly a community-building process in which every student between grades one and six had a chance to participate.”

Libby added, “Thanks to Heather O’Hare, Toni Capel, Lisa Martin, Susan Lee, Sharon Johnson and many other staff and all the Moretown Elementary students!”

The finished mosaic mural will appear in the school library for years to come.